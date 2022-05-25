Jayme Moye

Jayme Moye is a freelance magazine writer whose work has amassed more than 50 travel writing awards in the past 15 years. She specializes in active travel, mountain sports and culture, and nature-based tourism. Jayme is a former adventure news correspondent for Men's Journal, and the former managing editor for Elevation Outdoors. Her work has been anthologized in "The Best Women's Travel Writing," and "Vignettes & Postcards from Paris." She is co-author, along with rock climber Hans Florine, of "On the Nose: A Lifelong Obsession with Yosemite's Most Iconic Climb", a 217 Best Book Award Finalist in the Sport Category.



* 2021 Travel Media Association of Canada Awardee

* Won the 2020 Lowell Thomas Award for Adventure Travel Writing

* 2020 Best American Sports Writing, Honorable Mention

* Won the 2019 Banff Centre Mountain Literature Award for Mountaineering Article

* Won the 2019 Keith Bellows Award for Excellence in Travel Journalism

* Won the 2018 North American Travel Journalists Association's Travel Writer of the Year