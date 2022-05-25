Jayme Moye is a freelance magazine writer whose work has amassed more than 50 travel writing awards in the past 15 years. She specializes in active travel, mountain sports and culture, and nature-based tourism. Jayme is a former adventure news correspondent for Men's Journal, and the former managing editor for Elevation Outdoors. Her work has been anthologized in "The Best Women's Travel Writing," and "Vignettes & Postcards from Paris." She is co-author, along with rock climber Hans Florine, of "On the Nose: A Lifelong Obsession with Yosemite's Most Iconic Climb", a 217 Best Book Award Finalist in the Sport Category.
* 2021 Travel Media Association of Canada Awardee * Won the 2020 Lowell Thomas Award for Adventure Travel Writing * 2020 Best American Sports Writing, Honorable Mention * Won the 2019 Banff Centre Mountain Literature Award for Mountaineering Article * Won the 2019 Keith Bellows Award for Excellence in Travel Journalism * Won the 2018 North American Travel Journalists Association's Travel Writer of the Year
It's one of Yosemite's most iconic features and, for mountaineers, one of the most celebrated climbs in the world. Jayme Moye traces the story of El Capitan, from prehistoric magma to modern-day majesty.