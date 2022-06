Jay Cheshes

Jay Cheshes is a feature writer covering art, culture, food, and travel, among other topics. He is a regular contributor to The Wall Street Journal and has previously written for The New Yorker, Town & Country, Fortune, W, Saveur, and Travel + Leisure. Trained as a chef, he was the New York dining critic for Gourmet magazine (for which he received a James Beard nomination) and reviewed restaurants weekly for Time Out New York for five years. The son of a U.S. diplomat, he was raised in six countries on three continents. He is based in New York but travels frequently.



* Received a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University

* Attended the Culinary Institute of America

* Ghost-wrote a book on the life of Absolut vodka founder Michel Roux