Jason Wilson

Jason Wilson writes and talks about travel, drinks, and food. He publishes a newsletter, Everyday Drinking, and hosts a podcast, also called Everyday Drinking. For more than six years, he wrote a popular drinks column for The Washington Post, which won awards for "Best Newspaper Column" three different years from the Association of Food Journalists. He's written a wine column for Philly.com and a beer column for the San Francisco Chronicle. He was also previously a columnist for Harpers Wine & Spirit magazine in the UK, a restaurant critic at Philadelphia Magazine, and a food columnist for the Philadelphia Daily News. He writes regularly for The Washington Post and Heated, and his work has appeared in many other magazines and newspapers, including The New York Times, The New Yorker, Afar, Preservation, Travel + Leisure, Condé Nast Traveler, National Geographic Traveler, Boston Globe, Salon, Town & Country, Outside, Whisky Advocate, and The Washington Post's Sunday magazine. Beyond writing, he teaches wine and spirits classes, both privately and for the trade.

* 10+ years of experience covering food and drinks
* Author of the book "Godforsaken Grapes: A Slightly Tipsy Journey through the World of Strange, Obscure, and Underappreciated Wine" (Abrams Books), which The New York Times named one of "The Best Wine Books of 2018" and Smithsonian named among the "Ten Best Food Books of 2018"
* Author of the book "Boozehound: On The Trail of the Rare, the Obscure, and the Overrated in Spirits" (Ten Speed), which Anthony Bourdain called "superbly informative, entertaining, and yet deeply subversive" and Serious Eats called one of the "10 Essential Books for Cocktail Lovers"
* Author of "The Cider Revival: Dispatches from the Orchard," which was named among "The Best Wine Books of 2019" by The New York Times
* Series editor of "The Best American Travel Writing" annual anthology since 2000
* Received a bachelor's degree in English language and literature from the University of Vermont
* Received a master's degree in creative writing from Boston University
