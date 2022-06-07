Jane Wooldridge

Jane Wooldridge is an award-winning travel and business journalist, entrepreneurial manager, cruise expert, and content strategist. She has worked at the Miami Herald for nearly 40 years. In 2021, she was appointed as the newspaper's senior director for journalism sustainability and partnerships. Before taking on this new community-focused role, Jane was the Miami Herald's business editor for more than a decade, while also overseeing coverage of museums, visual arts, and Art Basel Miami Beach. Prior to that, she spent a decade as the Miami Herald's travel editor. Between personal and business travel, Jane has visited more than 100 countries. She previously lent her expertise on cruises to Travel + Leisure, serving as a contributing editor from 2012 to 2018.



* Former president of Society of American Travel Writers

* Previous Journalist of the Year in the prestigious Lowell Thomas Awards

* Co-author of "The 100 Best Affordable Vacations" published in 2011 by National Geographic Books

* Won the SABEW General Excellence in Business Journalism award

* Received a bachelor's degree in history and public policy from Duke University