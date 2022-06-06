Jane Margolies

Jane Margolies is a reporter specializing in architecture, design, real estate and urbanism. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, Landscape Architecture Magazine, Travel + Leisure, The Independent, Chicago Tribune, and many others. She is a parent, a spouse of a public school teacher, and currently lives in New York City.

* 15+ years of experience as a journalist
* Received a bachelor's degree in American history from Cornell University
* Received a master's degree in urban planning from Hunter College
The New Fast Food
Article
Soy burgers and organic greens, anyone? Upstart, health-oriented chains are gunning for a spot on a highway near you.
Advertisement
Smart Road Food Choices
Article
Chicken nuggets or a burger? Onion rings or fries? Top nutritionist Lisa Sasson tells us the smart fast-food choices to make when highway hunger strikes.
Overnight Camp For Everyone | T+L Family
Article
End-of-the-summer campers, meet your new bunkmates:Mom and Dad. Jane Margolies reports from the shores of Camp Eagle Island
Hot Tips: Music Man
Article
Mo Willems on Children's Books | T+L Family
Article
T+L Family Hot Tips: Tree Rides, Travel With Grandchildren
Article
News on where to stay. . . what to see. . . what to buy. . .
Christmas in Rome | T+L Family
Article
This family swore off exchanging presents (hallelujah!) and gave themselves the biggest and best Christmas gift of all. No wrapping necessary.
Advertisement
Prairie Pioneer Vacation | T+L Family
Article
Hang onto your bonnets—at Conner Prairie, in Fishers, Indiana, families can spend a weekend playing pioneer farmers.
Christmas in Rome | T+L Family
Article
This family swore off exchanging presents (hallelujah!) and gave themselves the biggest and best Christmas gift of all. No wrapping necessary.
Prairie Pioneer Vacation | T+L Family
Article
Hang onto your bonnets—at Conner Prairie, in Fishers, Indiana, families can spend a weekend playing pioneer farmers.
© Copyright Travel + Leisure. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com