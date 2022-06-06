Jane Margolies

Jane Margolies is a reporter specializing in architecture, design, real estate and urbanism. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, Landscape Architecture Magazine, Travel + Leisure, The Independent, Chicago Tribune, and many others. She is a parent, a spouse of a public school teacher, and currently lives in New York City.



* 15+ years of experience as a journalist

* Received a bachelor's degree in American history from Cornell University

* Received a master's degree in urban planning from Hunter College