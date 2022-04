Jane Broughton

Jane Broughton has been writing about immersive travel experiences and properties across Southern and East Africa and the Indian Ocean islands for almost two decades, with a special interest in sustainability and the positive impact travel can have on conservation and communities. After graduating from the University of Cape Town, Jane worked in publishing for six years, editing travel and natural history books, before becoming part of the startup team that launched Condé Nast House & Garden in South Africa. After four years at the magazine, she started freelancing as a travel writer. Over the past 18 years, frequent trips to iconic safari destinations in Southern Africa, East Africa, and the Indian Ocean islands have formed the basis of editorial contributions to Travel + Leisure, Condé Nast Traveler, Condé Nast Traveller, Tatler, and luxury travel titles in Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Germany, and South Africa.



Her biggest regret is that she hasn't kept a logbook of all the game drives and walks she has completed on safari. Climbing Big Daddy dune in Sossusvlei, gorilla trekking in Rwanda, tracking lion and rhino on foot in Zambia and Zimbabwe, canoeing on the Zambezi River, fishing in the Okavango Delta, swimming on the edge of Victoria Falls, and snorkeling in Mozambique are just a few of the reasons she will never tire of spreading the love about Africa and its warm, welcoming, generous-hearted people.



When not traveling, Jane devotes most of her time to content creation for experiential travel brands and bringing up two teens.



* 20+ years of experience working as a writer and editor

* 10+ years of experience working as a content creator for luxury travel brands, including Singita and Tswalu Kalahari

* Contributor to three travel books

* Received a bachelor's degree in English and linguistics from the University of Cape Town