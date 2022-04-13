Jancee Dunn

Jancee is a New York Times best-selling author who has written eight books, the last of which was published in 12 languages. A former editor at Rolling Stone and columnist at GQ, she has written about travel, lifestyle, wellness, and relationships for more than 25 years. For the past decade, she has written heavily reported stories for The New York Times, as well as newspapers such as The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, and The Guardian. She also regularly contributes to Vogue, Parents, Food & Wine, InStyle, Smithsonian, and CNN, covering everything from fitness and food to luxury travel and history.



* 25+ years of experience as a journalist and writer

* Finalist for the Thurber Prize For American Humor

* Guest on numerous television shows including Today, the Tamron Hall Show, and Good Morning America, where she was once a lifestyle correspondent