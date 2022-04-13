Jancee Dunn

Jancee is a New York Times best-selling author who has written eight books, the last of which was published in 12 languages. A former editor at Rolling Stone and columnist at GQ, she has written about travel, lifestyle, wellness, and relationships for more than 25 years. For the past decade, she has written heavily reported stories for The New York Times, as well as newspapers such as The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, and The Guardian. She also regularly contributes to Vogue, Parents, Food & Wine, InStyle, Smithsonian, and CNN, covering everything from fitness and food to luxury travel and history.

* 25+ years of experience as a journalist and writer
* Finalist for the Thurber Prize For American Humor
* Guest on numerous television shows including Today, the Tamron Hall Show, and Good Morning America, where she was once a lifestyle correspondent
7 Not-so-typical Family Vacations — and How to Pull Them Off
Expert advisors from T+L’s A-List share the memory-making multigenerational adventures they’re planning this year.
8 Incredible Food-focused Bicycle Trips to Take This Summer
You know what pairs well with cycling? Michelin-starred meals.
These Hotels Have Incredible Mini-bars Featuring Local Snacks, Cool Souvenirs, and Awesome Booze
The pandemic forced many hotels to temporarily nix their oft-touched mini-bars. Now the snack stashes are back — and guests are finding them more indulgent than ever.
Why Your Spa Trip Will Never Be the Same
The past year has upturned the idea of wellness travel, prompting hotels and resorts to rethink just about everything to keep the good vibes flowing.
The Pandemic Has Changed Travel Forever — and That Could Be a Good Thing
After months of lockdown, travelers have embraced a more thoughtful way of exploring the world.
How Travel Companies Are Adapting to Serve Travelers With Mental Health Challenges
Travel is often seen as a chance to leave your troubles behind. But now, smart trip planners are embracing the fact that our baggage — that baggage — too often comes along with us.
