Jamie Hergenrader

Jamie Hergenrader is the Editorial Director of commerce content at Travel + Leisure where she oversees the site's travel product recommendations and reviews. She has nearly a decade of experience writing and editing travel and lifestyle content for print and digital publications.



* Jamie joined Travel + Leisure in 2022, and she's also been published in TripSavvy, Women's Health, Glamour, and more.

* She has a Professional Certificate in Sustainable Tourism from the Global Sustainable Tourism Council.

* She's been to more than 30 countries and most U.S. states, and she's passionate about finding the best gear for her trips.