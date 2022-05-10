Jamie Ditaranto

Jamie Ditaranto is a Brazilian-American writer, editor, and photographer that doesn't know how to stop traveling. She has surfed in Mexico, sipped tea in centuries-old Japanese teahouses, and gushed over penguins in Antarctica, but ultimately found herself at home in Barcelona, where she is studying Spanish.



After working as an editor at SmarterTravel, a Tripadvisor company, for four years, Jamie went freelance in 2019 to travel full-time. In addition to writing, she has also worked as a quality editor and photographer for TripSavvy. Her work has also been published in National Geographic, Condé Nast Traveler, USA Today, Business Insider, and more. Jamie is passionate about using words and images to inspire readers to travel deeper.



* 6+ years of experience in travel media

* Fluent in Portuguese