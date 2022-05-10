Jamie Ditaranto

Jamie Ditaranto is a Brazilian-American writer, editor, and photographer that doesn't know how to stop traveling. She has surfed in Mexico, sipped tea in centuries-old Japanese teahouses, and gushed over penguins in Antarctica, but ultimately found herself at home in Barcelona, where she is studying Spanish.

After working as an editor at SmarterTravel, a Tripadvisor company, for four years, Jamie went freelance in 2019 to travel full-time. In addition to writing, she has also worked as a quality editor and photographer for TripSavvy. Her work has also been published in National Geographic, Condé Nast Traveler, USA Today, Business Insider, and more. Jamie is passionate about using words and images to inspire readers to travel deeper.

* 6+ years of experience in travel media
* Fluent in Portuguese
10 Best Mexico Surf Towns for Beautiful Views and Relaxed Vibes
Mexico is full of amazing surf towns where wave chasers can hone their skills on beautiful breaks.
This Hidden Gem in Portugal Is Home to Some of the Country's Best Hiking Trails
Known to some as the end of the world, the Vicentine Coast is one of Portugal's best hiking destinations.
8 Can't-miss Destinations on a Road Trip Along Oaxaca's Wild Coast
When it comes to exploring the wild coast of southern Mexico, put these Oaxacan beaches, fishing villages, and nature reserves on your itinerary.
This Oaxacan Beach Town Is a Surfer's Paradise — and It's on the Rise Among Digital Nomads
Puerto Escondido, a Oaxacan beach town that's famous for its giant waves, is now attracting a new generation of backpackers and digital nomads.
Tulum Travel Guide
What It’s Really Like in Tulum Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic, According to Someone Who Lives There
An inside look at the popular Mexican beach destination amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Lessons One Nomadic Photographer Learned While Road Tripping Through France During the Coronavirus Pandemic
Emilie Blanc traveled through her home country of France, and discovered some hidden gems along the way.
