Jamie Ditaranto

Mexico is full of amazing surf towns where wave chasers can hone their skills on beautiful breaks.
Advertisement
Known to some as the end of the world, the Vicentine Coast is one of Portugal's best hiking destinations.
When it comes to exploring the wild coast of southern Mexico, put these Oaxacan beaches, fishing villages, and nature reserves on your itinerary.
Puerto Escondido, a Oaxacan beach town that's famous for its giant waves, is now attracting a new generation of backpackers and digital nomads.
this nice cenote offers clear waters for swimming, buildings for picnic and is a popular weekend destination for tourists and local families in Tulum, Yucatan, Mexico, 2015
Tulum Travel Guide
Article
What It’s Really Like in Tulum Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic, According to Someone Who Lives There
Article
An inside look at the popular Mexican beach destination amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Lessons One Nomadic Photographer Learned While Road Tripping Through France During the Coronavirus Pandemic
Article
Emilie Blanc traveled through her home country of France, and discovered some hidden gems along the way.
Advertisement