Jamie Carter is a travel journalist based in Wales in the U.K. He travels to explore and go stargazing in our planet's last remaining dark skies in remote and exciting locations. In place of a travel bucket list, he has a list of upcoming total solar eclipses — "nature's greatest experience" — and he lets that dictate where he will go next. He edits his own website, WhenIsTheNextEclipse.com, and enthuses about eclipse chasing, stargazing, and "astro-travel" for dozens of websites, newspapers, and magazines across the world.