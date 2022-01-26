Jamie Aranoff
Delta Teamed Up With an Inspiring Mexican Company for Its New Environmentally Friendly Amenity Kits
Article
Introducing Someone Somewhere, a company that employs almost all women to create sustainable travel gear.
Advertisement
Vaccinated Travelers to England and Scotland Will No Longer Need a COVID-19 Test to Enter
Article
Changes will take effect on Feb. 11.
A Country-by-country Guide to Europe's Reopening
Article
If you are traveling to Europe in the near future, here is your complete guide to each countries COVID-19 and omicron variant travel restrictions.
Alaska Airlines Is Offering $29 Flights — but You Have to Book Today
Article
Warm, winter getaway anyone?
Thailand Beach Made Famous by Leonardo DiCaprio Film Reopens to Tourists
Article
Maya Bay originally closed in 2018.
How the Directors of Disney's 'Encanto' Brought the Magic of Colombia to the Big Screen
Video
"We heard magic runs in the streets there and we really felt that while we were there..."
Israel to Keep Border Closed to Tourists for at Least Another Week
Article
Israel just reopened to vaccinated travelers on Nov. 1.
Singapore Airlines Is Bringing Back A380s and Debuting New First-class Suites — See Inside
Video
Singapore Airlines was the first carrier to start flying A380s in 2007.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Travelers to the United States Are Now Required to Test for COVID-19 Within 24 Hours
Video
Travelers entering the U.S. will be required to test for COVID-19, and present a negative result within 24 hours of their departure, regardless of vaccination status.
Delta Helps Parents-to-be Bring Adopted Son Home Following Missed Flight
Video
And even arranged for a warm welcome back.
Budget Airline Avelo Launches East Coast Service With $49 Flights From Connecticut to Florida
Video
The carrier just kicked off its east coast service with a flight from New Haven, Conn. to Fort Meyers, Fla.
© Copyright Travel + Leisure. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com