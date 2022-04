Jacqueline Kehoe

Jacqueline Kehoe is an award-winning freelance writer, editor, and photographer. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, National Geographic, Lonely Planet, Afar, Sierra, Backpacker, Thrillist, Midwest Living, and elsewhere. She's spent the past decade covering travel, outdoor adventure, and America's national parks. She's based in Wisconsin.



* 10+ years of experience writing about travel and the outdoors