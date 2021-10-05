Jacqueline Gifford

With Food Insecurity on the Rise, the President of Meals on Wheels America Shares How You Can Help
Article
Ellie Hollander sees firsthand the fallout of COVID-19. She talked with T+L's editor in chief about what readers can do.
Advertisement
T+L editor in chief Jacqui Gifford recently met Boulud to discuss how he's giving back to his adopted city.
Jose Andres arrives to help with hurricane relief efforts in the Carolinas after Hurricane Florence in 2018
World Central Kitchen Founder José Andrés on His Work During the COVID-19 Pandemic — and the Importance of Community in Times of Crisis
Article
T+L editor in chief Jacqui Gifford interviews the chef and humanitarian.
Pilot and Explorer Kellee Edwards on Solo Travel, Meeting New People, and Seeing the World As a Black Woman (Video)
Video
"I refuse to let anyone stop me from experiencing what is also mine."
The 18 Best Beaches in Hawaii
Article
Hawaii has too many incredible beaches to visit in one lifetime, so let us be your guide.
A Note from T+L Editor-in-chief Jacqui Gifford: Why We'll Continue to Share Our Travel Stories
Article
Recently Travel + Leisure sent its May Europe issue to press. Editor in Chief, Jacqui Gifford, included a letter which we would like to share with you now, knowing that the coronavirus pandemic is an evolving situation. Our hearts go out to every destination and every individual, worldwide, who has been impacted by the disease.