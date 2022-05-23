Jackie Munn

Jackie Munn is a writer, combat veteran, and certified family nurse practitioner. Her time in service brought her to Iraq, where she managed a supply warehouse; Washington, D.C., where she worked with wounded soldiers; and Afghanistan as a cultural support team leader with Special Forces. Working with wounded soldiers and vulnerable women and children motivated her to pursue a career in the medical field after leaving the army. She was named a Pat Tillman Scholar in 2015, and after two years, she earned her license as a registered nurse and later became a board-certified family nurse practitioner.



Jackie has written about her experiences for The New York Times, The Washington Post, Outside, The Atlantic, Travel + Leisure, USA Today, and more. Her New York Times article, "As a Woman Serving Alongside Green Berets, I Had No Problem Keeping Up. It Wasn't Enough," became encouraged reading at the Pentagon, Special Operations Command, and was applauded by the former chairman of the joints chiefs of staff, General Martin Dempsey. When not working, Jackie spends her time gardening with her son, stand-up paddleboarding with her husband (a West Point graduate and former Green Beret), practicing yoga (she's also a certified yoga teacher), and catching up on her reading list.



* Awarded a writing fellowship through the National Endowment for the Arts in 2019 to attend a writing residency at the Virginia Center for the creative arts

* Featured on Today, CBS News, NPR, and more

* Received a master's degree in nursing from the Vanderbilt University School of Nursing

* Received a bachelor's degree in sociology from the United States Military Academy at West Point