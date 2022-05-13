Isis Briones

Isis Briones is a writer and editor who has covered travel, fashion, and design for more than eight years. She got her start interning for magazines such as Seventeen and Marie Claire during college. After graduating, she covered lifestyle at InStyle and went on to become an entertainment writer at Teen Vogue. Soon after, she went freelance and moved to East Africa, where she lived in Rwanda, Burundi, and Zambia, and began covering travel for Architectural Digest, Travel + Leisure, Forbes, and more. She has moved back to NYC, but travel continues to be her main inspiration. She's currently the style editor on the branded content team at Complex.



* 8+ years of experience covering travel, design, and architecture

* Interned for Seventeen and Marie Claire during college

* Received a bachelor's degree in communication and Spanish from Wake Forest University