Isabel Calkins Mata

Isabel Mata is a motivational queer mental health advocate, writer, and entrepreneur who is ambitious, authentic, and strategically goal-oriented. She has over 500 bylines in national publications like Cosmopolitan, Elite Daily, People, Nylon, and more. Her client roster includes global brands such as L'Oreal, Caliray, Microsoft, and Mindfulness Consulting. She is on a personal mission to de-stigmatize mental illness and is the host of a new podcast, Being Yourself Loudly.