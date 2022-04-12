Ingrid Rojas Contreras

Ingrid Rojas Contreras is a novelist who was born and raised in Bogotá, Colombia. The preoccupation with place as a site of politics, imagination, and revelry, which she explores in her books, carries over to her travel writing. Her essays and short stories have appeared in The New York Times Magazine, The Cut, The Believer, Zyzzyva, and elsewhere. She is the author of "The Man Who Could Move Clouds" (July 2022), a memoir about amnesia, inheritance, and ghosts. Her first novel, "Fruit of the Drunken Tree" (2018) was a national best-seller and a New York Times editors' choice.



* Won a silver medal for first fiction from the California Book Awards

* Received awards and fellowships from Bread Loaf Writer's Conference, VONA, Hedgebrook, The Camargo Foundation, and the National Association of Latino Arts and Culture