Imani Bashir

Imani Bashir is an international journalist and ex-pat who has lived in five countries across four continents while sharing unique stories. After giving birth to her son abroad and commencing travel with him when he was just six weeks old, she was inspired to create her own luggage line, The Takeoff Collection. The combination of living around the world and creating a tangible travel brand has sparked many nuanced travel stories. In addition, Imani created a children's book series called "Follow the Takeoff Toddler," about a character (drawn in the likeness of her son) who travels the world making new friends. She has been featured on NBC, BBC, FOX Business, and TMZ and has a bachelor's degree in communications and journalism.