Ian Centrone

Advertisement
These Hotel Concierges Will Help You Take a Custom Beer Tour, Track Your Genealogy, Join a Songwriting Session and Much More
Gallery
As any seasoned traveler knows, behind every great hotel is an even better concierge. A passionate group, these dedicated experts are responsible for facilitating guests with a hassle-free stay. Traditional concierge duties can range from tracking down in-demand event tickets to securing last-minute restaurant reservations, or even simply sharing local suggestions and recommendations. But recently, hotels have been zooming in on classic concierge services and creating innovative roles to cater toward more niche interests than ever before. From the eccentric to the esoteric, here are some of the coolest hotel concierges across the globe.