Ian Centrone is a freelance writer, photographer, and social media strategist focusing on all things travel. He was born and raised on Long Island, New York, before his family relocated to South Florida. Ian began his career at NBCUniversal, where he started as a talent development intern before being promoted to a consumer marketing fellow. After working as a social media strategist at Hawkins International Public Relations, he eventually made the shift into freelance writing and photography in 2017. Since then, his work has been published in outlets such as Men's Journal, Esquire, National Geographic, DuJour, Travel + Leisure, Saveur, Robb Report, Maxim, Thrillist, Fodor's Travel, and more. In his spare time, you can find him testing out new recipes, enjoying long strolls through far-flung neighborhoods, and befriending strangers along the way.

* 5+ years of experience as a freelance writer and photographer
* Received a bachelor's degree in advertising and communication studies from the University of Florida
As any seasoned traveler knows, behind every great hotel is an even better concierge. A passionate group, these dedicated experts are responsible for facilitating guests with a hassle-free stay. Traditional concierge duties can range from tracking down in-demand event tickets to securing last-minute restaurant reservations, or even simply sharing local suggestions and recommendations. But recently, hotels have been zooming in on classic concierge services and creating innovative roles to cater toward more niche interests than ever before. From the eccentric to the esoteric, here are some of the coolest hotel concierges across the globe.
