Ian Centrone

Ian Centrone is a freelance writer, photographer, and social media strategist focusing on all things travel. He was born and raised on Long Island, New York, before his family relocated to South Florida. Ian began his career at NBCUniversal, where he started as a talent development intern before being promoted to a consumer marketing fellow. After working as a social media strategist at Hawkins International Public Relations, he eventually made the shift into freelance writing and photography in 2017. Since then, his work has been published in outlets such as Men's Journal, Esquire, National Geographic, DuJour, Travel + Leisure, Saveur, Robb Report, Maxim, Thrillist, Fodor's Travel, and more. In his spare time, you can find him testing out new recipes, enjoying long strolls through far-flung neighborhoods, and befriending strangers along the way.



* 5+ years of experience as a freelance writer and photographer

* Received a bachelor's degree in advertising and communication studies from the University of Florida