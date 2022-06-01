Howie Kahn

Howie Kahn is a food, culture, and lifestyle journalist based in New York. He contributes to GQ, Wired, Elle, and O, The Oprah Magazine, and is a contributing editor for WSJ., The Wall Street Journal's magazine. His work has also appeared in The New York Times, The New York Times Magazine, Men's Journal, Departures, Travel + Leisure, The Wall Street Journal, Food & Wine, Triple Canopy, Swallow, and other publications. Howie is the founder of FreeTime Podcasts and the founding host of Prince Street, a food and culture podcast heard in more than two hundred countries.

* Co-author of the New York Times best-selling book "Sneakers"
* Work anthologized in the New York Times' "Modern Love: True and Extraordinary Tales of Desire, Deceit, and Devotion" and McSweeney's "Grantland Quarterly"
* Won a James Beard Award
* Won a Hopwood Award
* Received a bachelor's degree from the University of Michigan
* Received a master's degree from Sarah Lawrence College
For One Writer and His Son, The Thrill of Flying Never Gets Old — Even When It's Just Make Believe
Article
Our relationship with travel looks different these days. Why not use your imagination?
Cheese, Wine, and Geothermal Cooking in the Azores
Article
In the middle of the Atlantic lies an archipelago brimming with kaleidoscopic landscapes, volcanic rumblings, twisting grapevines, and a collective pride fostered by centuries of isolation. One writer explores these far flung Portuguese islands — and revels in the sensory overload.
Think You’ve Seen Enough of Italy? These Volcanic Islands Will Change Your Mind
Article
It’s no easy feat to reach the Aeolian Islands, a tranquil, unspoiled archipelago north of Sicily beloved by travelers since Homeric times, but once you’ve settled into the gentle rhythms of the place, leaving is no easy feat, either.
Brooklyn's Next Frontier
Article
New York’s most populous borough has become famous for its brand of urban cool, but the brownstone neighborhoods of Bedford-Stuyvesant and Crown Heights haven’t been part of that story—until now. Howie Kahn visits the restaurants and shops driving the area’s renaissance.
Travel Uniform: New York Restaurateur Will Guidara
Article
Q&A: Director Fernando Meirelles
Article
Model Paulina Porizkova’s Favorite Travel Destinations
Article
Chefs' Favorite Hot Spots
Article
When it comes to eating, the best advice comes from a chef. So T+L asked four chefs for their favorite hot spots.
