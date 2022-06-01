Howie Kahn

Howie Kahn is a food, culture, and lifestyle journalist based in New York. He contributes to GQ, Wired, Elle, and O, The Oprah Magazine, and is a contributing editor for WSJ., The Wall Street Journal's magazine. His work has also appeared in The New York Times, The New York Times Magazine, Men's Journal, Departures, Travel + Leisure, The Wall Street Journal, Food & Wine, Triple Canopy, Swallow, and other publications. Howie is the founder of FreeTime Podcasts and the founding host of Prince Street, a food and culture podcast heard in more than two hundred countries.



* Co-author of the New York Times best-selling book "Sneakers"

* Work anthologized in the New York Times' "Modern Love: True and Extraordinary Tales of Desire, Deceit, and Devotion" and McSweeney's "Grantland Quarterly"

* Won a James Beard Award

* Won a Hopwood Award

* Received a bachelor's degree from the University of Michigan

* Received a master's degree from Sarah Lawrence College