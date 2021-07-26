Hillary Maglin

Losing or damaging your phone can be surprisingly devastating. We keep so much of our lives — photos, directions, calendars, and so on — on that 6-by-3-inch device that breaking it can sometimes feel like the end of the world. And doing so while on vacation is a next-level tragedy. Not only can you no longer capture all the fun moments
, but depending on your location, you might be left completely disconnected from the world. So, just like you wouldn’t forget to pack sunscreen
to protect your body during your next water adventure or beach getaway, don’t leave without a quality waterproof case for your phone. Related: Witty Instagram Captions for Every Type of Fall Photo
In general, there are two types of waterproof phone cases for you to consider. The first one is, for the most part, a regular case. It snaps onto your phone securely and has been designed to keep away water, and in some cases, dust and dirt, too. Most of those phone cases could be submerged into water (although depth and amount of time tolerated differ by model) and many will allow you to take photos and videos. And while there are definitely a few models that have a bulkier construction, most brands are now designing cases that are just as sleek and light as the one you use every day. The second type looks, and functions, more like a dry bag and is perfect for water sport enthusiasts. Most of them come in a pretty universal size so you can store almost any device (or other valuables) in them and hang them around your neck. You can also opt for a floatable design, which will come in handy if you accidentally drop your phone in the ocean or the pool. Below, the best waterproof cases to make sure your phone stays dry and safe while you tweet and Instagram all you want.