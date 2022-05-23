Hermione Hoby

Originally from Bromley, in South London, Hermione Hoby graduated from the University of Cambridge in 2007 with a bachelor's degree in English literature. After working at The Observer's New Review, she moved to New York in 2010. She has written for The Guardian, The New Yorker, The New York Times, Harper's Magazine, and others. She has also interviewed hundreds of cultural figures, including Toni Morrison, Naomi Campbell, Laurie Anderson, Debbie Harry, and Genesis Breyer P-Orridge. Her debut novel, "Neon in Daylight," is a two-time New York Times editors' choice, and her second novel, "Virtue," was named a summer must-read by The Wall Street Journal, Elle, Harper's Bazaar, Entertainment Weekly, Glamour, Esquire, Bustle, Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Refinery29, and more. She currently lives in Boulder, CO with her partner Benjamin.



* 10+ years of experience working as a writer

* Author of "Neon in Daylight" (2018, Catapult and Weidenfeld & Nicolson) and "Virtue" (2021, Riverhead Books)

* Taught in the creative writing department at Columbia University, the master's of fine arts program at Southern New Hampshire University, and regularly teaches advanced fiction workshops at Catapult

* Mentor with Girls Write Now, a non-profit organization that serves at-risk girls from New York City public high schools

* Received a bachelor's degree in English literature from the University of Cambridge