Heidi Mitchell

4 Sustainable Architecture and Infrastructure Projects Worth Planning a Trip Around: Global Vision Awards 2022
These Global Vision Awards honorees are changing our built environment for the better.
5 Visionaries Making Strides in Climate Activism and Social Justice: Global Vision Awards 2022
These five Global Vision Awards honorees represent leading voices in the fields of environmentalism, social justice, and Indigenous rights.
Eating well should never come at the expense of others — or our planet. These Global Vision Awards honorees are pushing food systems forward.
These Travel Companies Are Setting a New Standard in Responsible Tourism: Global Vision Awards 2022
The Global Vision Awards honorees in this category demonstrate a clear vision for how the travel and hospitality industry can become more sustainable and benefit underrepresented or underemployed communities around the world.
5 Brands and Organizations Pushing for a More Responsible, Sustainable Retail Industry: Global Vision Awards 2022
Travelers can turn to these Global Vision Awards honorees to source more sustainable, responsibly made products.
The Global Vision Awards honorees in the hotel and hospitality space are making a positive impact on their communities and the travel industry at large.
3 Travel Experiences Centered Around Wildlife Rehabilitation and Rescue: Global Vision Awards 2022
From New York to Saskatchewan to the rivers of Mongolia, these Global Vision Awards honorees are protecting our fellow creatures — and re-envisioning how we relate to them.
