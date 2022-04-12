Heidi Mitchell

Heidi Mitchell has been a writer and editor since 1995, when she landed her first staff job at the seminal music and art publication, Raygun. She has since held staff jobs at various publications, including Rolling Stone, InStyle, Newsweek, Town & Country, and Travel + Leisure, where she was an editor for six years. As a freelance writer, Heidi has contributed hundreds of articles to The New York Times, Bloomberg Pursuits, Vogue, Fast Company, the Financial Times, the Economist, the New York Post, Chicago, and other publications. Her work regularly appears in The Wall Street Journal, where Heidi is a contributor and wrote "The Burning Question" bi-weekly column for six years. She has appeared frequently on television, radio, and podcasts ranging from Today to The Wall Street Journal's various programs. A mother of three and a die-hard New Yorker, Heidi has traveled with kids in tow to dozens of countries (but often has a better time just going it alone).

* Received a master's degree in public policy from the University of Chicago
* Speaks poor Spanish, French, Thai, and Mandarin
* Loves to write profiles, complicated technology stories, and anything about unexpected places
* Working very hard at "adulting"
