Heather Richardson

Heather Richardson is a British freelance journalist with a background in travel marketing. She's lived in Cape Town, South Africa for the past five years and travels around sub-Saharan Africa for work and leisure — from wild camping in South Africa to dancing with the sapeurs of Congo.



In addition to travel journalism, Heather writes about conservation and environmental science for publications such as National Geographic, Nature, BBC Future, and The Guardian. She's often found on the mountain trails or in the ocean. In 2021, she finished her first 62-mile run in the Drakensberg mountains of South Africa. She hopes 2022 will bring many more adventures, both big and small.