Heather Eng

Heather Eng has extensive experience as a content marketer, editor, and writer, and takes a journalistic approach to digital content. She once held the role of editorial intern for Rolling Stone Australia, and has since been a global content marketing director for WeWork and senior marketing manager for Amazon. A former feature writer for the Boston Herald and a contributor to reputable travel publications like Travel + Leisure and Global Traveler, Heather's expertise in travel-centric topics will help you plan your next adventurous excursion.

* 18+ years of journalism and digital marketing experience
* Digiday Awards finalist for the "Best B2B Branded Content Site" (NewsCred)
* Received a bachelor's degrees in journalism from Boston University
16 Beautiful Coastal Towns Around the World
Gallery
Around the world, charming coastal towns draw visitors seeking sea breezes and beautiful scenery. From the stunning Mediterranean shoreline to quaint small towns right here in the United States, there are incredible coastal destinations across the globe just waiting to be explored. Whether you want to lounge on a white-sand beach or dive in to local history and culture, we have a perfect destination for your next getaway. Here are 16 of the world's most beautiful coastal towns. Related: More trip ideas
