Heather Eng

Heather Eng has extensive experience as a content marketer, editor, and writer, and takes a journalistic approach to digital content. She once held the role of editorial intern for Rolling Stone Australia, and has since been a global content marketing director for WeWork and senior marketing manager for Amazon. A former feature writer for the Boston Herald and a contributor to reputable travel publications like Travel + Leisure and Global Traveler, Heather's expertise in travel-centric topics will help you plan your next adventurous excursion.



* 18+ years of journalism and digital marketing experience

* Digiday Awards finalist for the "Best B2B Branded Content Site" (NewsCred)

* Received a bachelor's degrees in journalism from Boston University