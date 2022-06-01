Advertisement
Hart Hagerty
Hart Huguet Hagerty is from Charleston, speaks Chinese, and has lived in Shanghai since 2009. After two years as a lifestyle editor at a major Shanghai magazine, she now works as a fashion market consultant and writer. From her French Concession apartment, she also runs her niche label of luxurious, bohemian jackets featuring vintage ethnic embroideries sold from Dubai to NYC. To Hart, Shanghai is an endless source of creative inspiration.