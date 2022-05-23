Harriet Baskas

Harriet Baskas is an award-winning multimedia journalist based in Seattle. For more than 20 years, she's penned the monthly "At the Airport" column for USA Today. She also regularly contributes travel stories to NBC News, CNBC, and Travel + Leisure, where she covers a range of topics but is especially drawn to stories about airports, air travel, and museums.



* 20+ years of experience writing about travel

* Author of seven books, including "Hidden Treasures: What Museum Can't or Won't Show You" (Globe Pequot); "Stuck at the Airport" (Fireside/Simon & Schuster), "Washington Curiosities", "Washington Icons," "Oregon Curiosities" (Globe Pequot)

* Received a bachelor's degree in international development/government from Clark University

* Received a master's degree in communications from the University of Washington, Seattle