Harriet Baskas

One of three major airports serving the New York City area, EWR currently serves more than 30 airlines. Here's the Newark Airport map, plus a guide to its terminals.
Advertisement
Astronauts activities during Extravehicular Activity (EV)-1. Here Astronaut Robert Stewart during Manned Maneuvering Unit (MMU) Exercise untethered above the Earth.Date: February 11, 1984
Advertisement
STS-116 Mission Specialists Robert L. Curbeam, Jr. (left) and Christer Fuglesang participate in the first of the mission's three planned sessions of extravehicular activity as construction resumes on the International Space Station.
“Both volume and weight are critical for both space travel and terrestrial travel. I make sure to pack lightly.”