Harriet Baskas

Harriet Baskas is an award-winning multimedia journalist based in Seattle. For more than 20 years, she's penned the monthly "At the Airport" column for USA Today. She also regularly contributes travel stories to NBC News, CNBC, and Travel + Leisure, where she covers a range of topics but is especially drawn to stories about airports, air travel, and museums.

* 20+ years of experience writing about travel
* Author of seven books, including "Hidden Treasures: What Museum Can't or Won't Show You" (Globe Pequot); "Stuck at the Airport" (Fireside/Simon & Schuster), "Washington Curiosities", "Washington Icons," "Oregon Curiosities" (Globe Pequot)
* Received a bachelor's degree in international development/government from Clark University
* Received a master's degree in communications from the University of Washington, Seattle
Everything You Need to Know About Traveling Through Newark Airport
Video
One of three major airports serving the New York City area, EWR currently serves more than 30 airlines. Here's the Newark Airport map, plus a guide to its terminals.
Advertisement
The Best New Flight Routes Starting This Summer (Video)
Video
How to Visit London and Paris in a Long Weekend
Article
United's New Polaris Lounge at LAX Is Basically a Spa but With Tacos and Wine
Article
Southwest's New Terminal at LAX Is Like a Mini Trip to LA in Itself
Article
New Flight Routes Coming This Fall and Next Year You'll Want to Book Now
Article
What Astronauts Really Think About Having Tourists in Space
Article
Advertisement
9 Travel Tips Astronauts Have Taken from Space to Earth
Article
“Both volume and weight are critical for both space travel and terrestrial travel. I make sure to pack lightly.”
New Airline Routes Coming Soon That You'll Want to Book
Video
What Astronauts Really Think About Having Tourists in Space
Article
9 Travel Tips Astronauts Have Taken from Space to Earth
Article
“Both volume and weight are critical for both space travel and terrestrial travel. I make sure to pack lightly.”
New Airline Routes Coming Soon That You'll Want to Book
Video
© Copyright Travel + Leisure. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com