Hannah Wallace

Hannah Wallace is a Portland-based journalist and editor who covers food, travel, health, and sustainable agriculture. She writes for Bloomberg Businessweek, Bloomberg Pursuits, Civil Eats, Food & Wine, Inc., Portland Monthly, SevenFifty Daily, Afar, Condé Nast Traveler, Town & Country, Vogue, Wired, and The New York Times, among other places. Born in England to American parents, Hannah grew up in Westminster, Maryland, and Salem, Oregon, before moving to New York City to cut her journalistic teeth at Travel + Leisure. She worked at the magazine for nearly a decade—first as an assistant editor and then associate editor—before making the jump to freelance in 2006. Today she lives with her husband in Portland, Oregon, where you'll often find her visiting organic cannabis farms, touring pastured chicken operations, jogging in her local park, or organizing charitable community projects.



* 20+ years of experience as a writer and editor

* Edits nonfiction books for a variety of writers, including green building engineer Henry Gifford, creative nonfiction writer Susan Troccolo, and cannabis author/chef/entrepreneur Laurie Wolf

* Contributing Editor at Civil Eats

* Copyedited Eileen Garvin's forthcoming novel "Bee Music" (Dutton)

* Received a bachelor's degree in art history and literature from Mount Holyoke College