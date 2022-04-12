Hannah Streck

Hannah Streck is the SEO strategist for Travel + Leisure. She joined the Dotdash Meredith family in 2019 as the content strategist for the travel and luxury brands, managing Food & Wine, Travel + Leisure, and Departures. Previously, Hannah worked as a producer for Time Out, where she helped launch city sites for Austin, Montreal, and Philadelphia while doing content strategy for Time Out's established sites such as New York, Miami, Los Angeles, and Chicago. Before entering the world of publishing in 2016, she did digital work for ViacomCBS, specifically VH1 and LogoTV.



In 2016, Hannah made a goal to travel solo to a new destination, internationally or domestically, more than twice a year and has happily met that goal. When she is not traveling and sharing her experiences, she resides in New York City and can often be found at local coffee shops.



* 6+ years doing travel content strategy for brands such as Time Out and Travel + Leisure

* 4+ years as a freelance travel writer

* Received a bachelor's degree in communications and journalism from Rockhurst University