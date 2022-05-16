Hannah Lott-Schwartz

Hannah Lott-Schwartz is an award-winning lifestyle journalist with more than a decade of editorial experience. She has been passionate about covering travel ever since her first international assignment took her to a sleepover atop the tallest Mayan temple in Belize on the eve of the so-called Mayan Apocalypse. Since then, she's contributed stories to numerous publications, including National Geographic Traveler, Fortune, Travel + Leisure, Hemispheres, Time, Sierra, The National, Yoga Journal, Delta Sky, Robb Report, Endless Vacation, NBC San Diego, Southbound, Georgia Travel Guide, Aspire, San Diego Magazine, Boston Magazine, and Atlanta Magazine. In addition to lifestyle journalism, Hannah also specializes in copywriting (tech, commercial, consumer, B2B), copyediting, proofreading, editor-writer relationships, team management, and social media.

* 10+ years of journalism experience
* Former senior editor at Yoga Journal
* Former associate editor/producer and on-air reporter at NBC7 San Diego's local music platform, SoundDiego
* Former assistant editor at The Improper Bostonian
* Received a master's degree in publishing and writing from Emerson College
* Received a bachelor's degree in English and writing and editing from the University of California, Santa Barbara
The right cruise can put joy back into the journey, making everything from departure to the final destination and return trip part of the actual vacation. Maximize relaxation time by keeping close to home — because you don’t have to go far to find wonder in this world. “Domestic cruising is brilliant,” says Lisa Niver, a Virtuoso travel advisor and cruising expert who spent seven years working on cruise ships. “For a while, travelers felt they had to fly far away to see something interesting or exciting, and now they’re realizing how much the United States and nearby has to offer.” One major benefit: Because you won’t have to deal with jetlag for the most part, you won’t spend part of your vacation in recovery mode. In some cases, you can even drive to your departure port. “Everything is just easy,” Niver says. “You get on the ship, you unpack once, and you go to many destinations.” Ready to say “Bon voyage!” and let someone else do the sailing? Here are 10 amazing excursions that touch all corners of the United States.
