Hannah Lott-Schwartz

The right cruise can put joy back into the journey, making everything from departure to the final destination and return trip part of the actual vacation. Maximize relaxation time by keeping close to home — because you don’t have to go far to find wonder in this world. “Domestic cruising is brilliant,” says Lisa Niver, a Virtuoso travel advisor and cruising expert who spent seven years working on cruise ships. “For a while, travelers felt they had to fly far away to see something interesting or exciting, and now they’re realizing how much the United States and nearby has to offer.” One major benefit: Because you won’t have to deal with jetlag for the most part, you won’t spend part of your vacation in recovery mode. In some cases, you can even drive to your departure port. “Everything is just easy,” Niver says. “You get on the ship, you unpack once, and you go to many destinations.” Ready to say “Bon voyage!” and let someone else do the sailing? Here are 10 amazing excursions that touch all corners of the United States.