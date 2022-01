Hannah Freedman is a content strategy manager on the eCommerce team. Prior to joining Dotdash Meredith, she worked as an editor across digital and print publications, including Insider, Family Traveller, and Oprah.com. She has also written for outlets including Vanity Fair, Thrillist, Brides, Here Magazine, Greatist, Roads & Kingdoms, and more. She holds a master's in Publishing and Digital Media from NYU.