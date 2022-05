Hadi Ktiri

A seasoned traveler very early on, I grew up eating curry, couscous, and escargot. So when I moved to New Orleans in 2009, devouring crawfish by the pound seemed natural. I currently write for Napkin Local, a website devoted to giving a local’s perspective on where to go for the best in food, drink, and culture. When I’m not scouring NOLA for new adventures, I like smoking cigars and sipping rum in my quiet French Quarter courtyard.