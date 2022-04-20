Gwen McClure

Gwen McClure is an American journalist living in Auckland, New Zealand. Before moving to the bottom of the world, Gwen lived in New York, and she grew up in Portland, Oregon. In between, she studied French in Paris, France, interned at a newspaper in Johannesburg, South Africa, taught English on Jeju Island, South Korea, and traveled extensively through Asia and Europe. For more than a decade, Gwen has been a journalist. Now, she produces a nightly current affairs show, as well as documenting the highlights of New Zealand for publications including Travel + Leisure, Departures, and Celebrated Living, among others.



* 10+ years of experience working as a journalist

* Received a master's degree in journalism from CUNY Graduate School of Journalism

* Lived in South Africa, France, South Korea, Australia, the U.S., and New Zealand