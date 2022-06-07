Guy Trebay

Guy Trebay reports on culture for The New York Times. His work has also appeared in The New Yorker, Travel + Leisure, Condé Nast Traveler, Harper's, Esquire, and Grand Street. He was previously a columnist for The Village Voice.



* Twice won the Meyer Berger Award, presented by the Columbia University School of Journalism

* Recognized with numerous awards and nominations, including the Deadline Club Front Page Award, a Pulitzer Prize nomination, and a GLAAD Media Award nomination

* Work collected in "In The Place to Be: Guy Trebay's New York"