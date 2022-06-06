Gisella Tan

Gisella Tan is a freelance journalist and content strategist based in Boulder, Colorado, with roots in Hong Kong and Singapore. She writes op-eds and features on Asian American issues, immigrant identities, Gen Z trends, and everything in between. Her work has been featured in Vice Motherboard, The Independent, Gen by Medium, Huffington Post, Travel + Leisure, The Bold Italic, The Lily, South China Morning Post, and more. By day, Giselle writes for tech and e-commerce platforms and develops marketing strategies for brands. When she's not crafting pithy ads, she can be found adding sassy stickers and original illustrations to her successful e-commerce and Etsy store.