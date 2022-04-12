Gisela Williams

For the last two decades, Gisela Williams has been writing about innovative projects around the globe that celebrate the intersection of culture, design, travel, sustainability, and community — from a village in Bali with bamboo structures built like giant birds' nests to an urban garden and visionary neighborhood growing in an abandoned lot on Chicago's South Side. She has traveled to Korean Buddhist monasteries with celebrity chef David Chang, wandered through the souks of Istanbul with architect Zaha Hadid, and strolled through the woods with author and forester Peter Wohlleben. Gisela has lived in various parts of the world including Indonesia and Madrid, Spain. She now lives in Berlin with her family and is working on a television series tentatively called "Survival by Design" about experimental and sustainable communities and projects around the globe.