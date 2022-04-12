Gisela Williams

For the last two decades, Gisela Williams has been writing about innovative projects around the globe that celebrate the intersection of culture, design, travel, sustainability, and community — from a village in Bali with bamboo structures built like giant birds' nests to an urban garden and visionary neighborhood growing in an abandoned lot on Chicago's South Side. She has traveled to Korean Buddhist monasteries with celebrity chef David Chang, wandered through the souks of Istanbul with architect Zaha Hadid, and strolled through the woods with author and forester Peter Wohlleben. Gisela has lived in various parts of the world including Indonesia and Madrid, Spain. She now lives in Berlin with her family and is working on a television series tentatively called "Survival by Design" about experimental and sustainable communities and projects around the globe.
Celebrity Chef Francis Mallmann Has a Private Island in Patagonia — and You Can Stay There
On a private island in Patagonia's stunning Lago La Plata, chef Francis Mallmann serves the unexpected: vegetarian cuisine
4 Sustainable Architecture and Infrastructure Projects Worth Planning a Trip Around: Global Vision Awards 2022 
These Global Vision Awards honorees are changing our built environment for the better.
5 Visionaries Making Strides in Climate Activism and Social Justice: Global Vision Awards 2022
These five Global Vision Awards honorees represent leading voices in the fields of environmentalism, social justice, and Indigenous rights.
These Projects Are Changing the Way We Eat for the Better: Global Vision Awards 2022
Eating well should never come at the expense of others — or our planet. These Global Vision Awards honorees are pushing food systems forward.
These Travel Companies Are Setting a New Standard in Responsible Tourism: Global Vision Awards 2022
The Global Vision Awards honorees in this category demonstrate a clear vision for how the travel and hospitality industry can become more sustainable and benefit underrepresented or underemployed communities around the world.
5 Brands and Organizations Pushing for a More Responsible, Sustainable Retail Industry: Global Vision Awards 2022
Travelers can turn to these Global Vision Awards honorees to source more sustainable, responsibly made products.
6 Hotel Brands Changing Travel for the Better: Global Vision Awards 2022
The Global Vision Awards honorees in the hotel and hospitality space are making a positive impact on their communities and the travel industry at large.
Stay in an 18th-century Château Outside Paris Surrounded by 100 Acres of Gardens
The sprawling estate was once owned by actress Catherine Deneuve.
Beirut Is Brimming With Cutting-edge Art — Here Are the Best Galleries and Museums to Visit
After decades of war and political turmoil, Beirut’s artists and makers continue to produce boundary-pushing works as the city rebuilds.
Three New Hotels That Are As Eco-Conscious As They Are Luxurious
Sustainability and luxury are at the core of these recent debuts in Peru, Sri Lanka, and Ethiopia.
Traveling to Greece Soon? Here’s What You Should Know
With all eyes on Greece’s economic battles this week, travelers headed to the country soon should keep these tips in mind.
Vienna, Old and New
Modern Germans Reclaim Heimat
2002 | T+L100 Great Escapes: After Dark
Street Food–Inspired Menus
Dishes inspired by street vendors are popping up on hotel-restaurant menus across the globe.
T+L Reports: Beauty: Scents of Place
T+L Reports: San Francisco, Manzanillo, London
Frankfurt's Next Neighborhood
Once lined with abandoned warehouses on the wrong side of the Main River, Hanauer Landstrasse, in Frankfurt's industrial East End, is enjoying a second act as one of the city's new social epicenters.
T+L Reports: Singapore, London, Paris, Egypt
