Gini Alhadeff

Gini Alhadeff is a New York-based author who grew up in Egypt, Sudan, Italy, and Japan. A former contributing editor for Travel + Leisure, she has written for Architectural Digest, House & Garden, The New York Times Magazine, Town & Country, and Vogue. Gina previously worked at the Museum of Modern Art, founded two literary reviews, Normal and XXIst Century, and is the author of the memoir "The Sun at Midday: Tales of a Mediterranean Family" and the novel "Diary of a Djinn."

* 30+ years of experience as a journalist
* Studied fine art and photography at Harrow in England and at Pratt Institute in New York
* Won the 2018 Florio Prize for her translation of Fleur Jaeggy's "I am the Brother of XX"
Believing in Brooklyn
Article
Reflections: Foreign Affairs
Article
The Lion in Winter
Article
The days grow short and the temperature drops, but St. Petersburg, Russia's imperial city, barely slows down
Industrial Chic
Article
Overworked and underappreciated, Turin is one of Italy's best-kept secrets
Insider Cityscape: Newark?Yes, Newark
Article
Across the river from Manhattan, one of the country's most maligned cities is beating the rap
Spa, Italian-Style
Article
It was the Etruscans who first discovered the healing properties of the thermal waters in Tuscany's Val d'Orcia. Now the baths built there by the Medici family in the 17th century have been reborn as a luxurious new hotel and spa
The Allure of the Chain Hotel
Article
Eccentric inns and palatial grandes dames may have their charms, but for Gini Alhadeff nothing quite satisfies like a Radisson or a Hilton
Visiting Iowa
Article
Hogs, heifers and prairie dogs—it doesn't get more honest-to-goodness than Iowa.
