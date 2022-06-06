Gini Alhadeff

Gini Alhadeff is a New York-based author who grew up in Egypt, Sudan, Italy, and Japan. A former contributing editor for Travel + Leisure, she has written for Architectural Digest, House & Garden, The New York Times Magazine, Town & Country, and Vogue. Gina previously worked at the Museum of Modern Art, founded two literary reviews, Normal and XXIst Century, and is the author of the memoir "The Sun at Midday: Tales of a Mediterranean Family" and the novel "Diary of a Djinn."



* 30+ years of experience as a journalist

* Studied fine art and photography at Harrow in England and at Pratt Institute in New York

* Won the 2018 Florio Prize for her translation of Fleur Jaeggy's "I am the Brother of XX"