Gina DeCaprio Vercesi

Gina DeCaprio Vercesi is a New York-based writer and photographer who chronicles her adventures on land, water, and snow. Her work has appeared in numerous publications, including The Boston Globe, Islands, Lonely Planet, Travel + Leisure, National Geographic Traveler, AARP The Magazine, Delta Sky, and Hemispheres. Gina also pens the blog Kids Unplugged with the mission of getting families away from screens and out into the world. She lives in a friendly village on the Hudson River with her husband, three daughters, and a very good dog named Sadie.



* 8+ years of experience as a freelance writer

* Received her master's degree in secondary social studies education from New York University

* Received her bachelor's degree in history and psychology from New York University