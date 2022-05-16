Gina DeCaprio Vercesi

Gina DeCaprio Vercesi is a New York-based writer and photographer who chronicles her adventures on land, water, and snow. Her work has appeared in numerous publications, including The Boston Globe, Islands, Lonely Planet, Travel + Leisure, National Geographic Traveler, AARP The Magazine, Delta Sky, and Hemispheres. Gina also pens the blog Kids Unplugged with the mission of getting families away from screens and out into the world. She lives in a friendly village on the Hudson River with her husband, three daughters, and a very good dog named Sadie.

* 8+ years of experience as a freelance writer
* Received her master's degree in secondary social studies education from New York University
* Received her bachelor's degree in history and psychology from New York University
Searching for Mana: Where to See the Real Hawaii
Article
Thousands of Fireflies Put on a Magical Light Show in Pennsylvania Each June — Here's How to See It
Article
For a magical summer trip, head to the Alleghany National Forest for an annual firefly light show.
Kauai Is Spearheading Hawaii's Regenerative Travel Movement — Meet the Locals Creating Change
Article
More than a century after the first tourists arrived on Kauai, the Hawaiian island is luring modern travelers with a return to tradition — and a mission to give back.
Deep in Uganda's Kyambura Gorge, An Endangered Group of Chimpanzees Has Survived Against All Odds
Article
In southwestern Uganda's Kyambura Gorge, a small group of chimpanzees is cut off from the rest of their species. Encountering them is a trip of a lifetime.
How to Take the Ultimate Florida Keys Road Trip
Article
These Ancient Italian Towns Have All the Tuscan Beauty and None of the Crowds
Article
This Caribbean Island Beloved by Adventure Seekers Is Inviting Travelers to Help with Hurricane Recovery Efforts
Article
With the help of community-minded hotels and visitors eager to give back, Dominica is making a rapid recovery from Hurricane Maria.
Why Sundance Is Actually the Best Time to Go Skiing in Utah
Article
I Stripped Down With Strangers for a Real Finnish Sauna Experience — Here's Why You Should Too
Article
Bucket List Road Trip: Seclusion, Surf, and Shrimp on Oahu's North Shore
Gallery
Driving along Kalakua Avenue toward the northbound H1, I watch the hype and hoards of Waikiki fade from view in my rearview mirror. The notorious Honolulu traffic slides steadily forward, and I cruise toward Wahiawa where the road forks toward the Kamehameha Highway and the part of O'ahu that locals call the country. A short burst of commerce in Wahiawa gives way to wide open farmland flanked by the lush Ko‘olau Mountains to the east and the equally verdant Wai‘anae Range on the west. All around me, freshly tilled terracotta-hued earth stretches to meet the mountains and as I crest the ridge that drops down into Hale‘iwa, I see the Pacific’s cobalt glow filling the horizon. Overcome by the urge to gloat, I push a button on the car’s Bluetooth to call my dad. “You don’t even want to know what I’m looking at right now,” I say. My father loves the beach, but only in the tropics, where the ocean’s amniotic warmth assures a pleasant swim. “I hate you,” he says, when I describe the view and my plans for the day. But adds, “Have fun. Drive carefully please.” The north shore has long been considered O‘ahu’s wilder side, with its pocket-sized beach cottages, free-ranging roosters, and tempestuous coastline. Case in point, from November to April, north shore surf is the stuff of legend — the swells at the 2016 Eddie Aikau big wave competition verged on 50 feet — but summer and fall deliver tranquil seas perfect for swimming and snorkeling with occasional waves just the right size for grommets and newbies. Related: Where to Catch the Biggest Waves in the World Though conquering the Pacific definitely holds court, there’s more to the area than hanging ten. Hawaii’s vintage aloha spirit often eludes travelers in Waikiki, with its glitzy storefronts and chain hotels, but it blossoms on the north shore where a road trip along the Kamehameha brings back O‘ahu’s halcyon days. Here are some of the spots where a laid-back vibe and classic island charm still thrive.
