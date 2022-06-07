Gigi Guerra

Gigi Guerra is a fashion industry veteran with over 20 years of experience scouting new designers, brands, and style trends. Gigi's first staff job was assisting Rachel Zoe in the fashion closet of YM. She went on to hold editorial roles at Jane and, later, Lucky magazine, where she was the executive editor and editor-at-large for six years. In 2008, she became the marketing director of Madewell and stayed with the brand for five years before moving to Target. For nearly a decade, she's overseen the retailer's creative collaborations — a role that often involves traveling to scout emerging trends, influencers, and designers.



* 20+ years of experience working in the fashion industry

* Received a bachelor's degree in fashion design from Parsons School of Design