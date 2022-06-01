Geraldine Mishev

Geraldine moved to Jackson Hole more than 17 years ago for a one-year break before starting law school. She never did go to law school, but she did learn how to ski. She also learned how to write. Today, she's the editor-in-chief of Jackson Hole magazine and the founding editor of Range, a Jackson-based design and lifestyle magazine launching in spring 2015. She is also the editor of the national travel magazine Inspirato. Her writing about adventure travel, lifestyle, architecture, food, and Jackson Hole appears in The Washington Post, Sunset, AAA VIA, Backpacker, and Hemispheres, among other publications.