Geraldine Mishev

Geraldine moved to Jackson Hole more than 17 years ago for a one-year break before starting law school. She never did go to law school, but she did learn how to ski. She also learned how to write. Today, she's the editor-in-chief of Jackson Hole magazine and the founding editor of Range, a Jackson-based design and lifestyle magazine launching in spring 2015. She is also the editor of the national travel magazine Inspirato. Her writing about adventure travel, lifestyle, architecture, food, and Jackson Hole appears in The Washington Post, Sunset, AAA VIA, Backpacker, and Hemispheres, among other publications.
Most Romantic Hotels in Jackson Hole
Article
Advertisement
Top Five Lakes in Grand Teton National Park
Article
Top Luxury Hotels in Jackson Hole
Article
Top Sunset Views in Jackson Hole
Article
Top Spa Services in Jackson Hole
Article
Top 5 Burgers in Jackson Hole
Article
Activities for Non-Skiers in Jackson Hole
Article
Advertisement
Best Desserts in Jackson Hole
Article
Top Five Art Galleries in Jackson Hole
Article
Activities for Non-Skiers in Jackson Hole
Article
Best Desserts in Jackson Hole
Article
Top Five Art Galleries in Jackson Hole
Article
© Copyright Travel + Leisure. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com