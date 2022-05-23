Georgina Lawton

Georgina Lawton is a freelance journalist, editor, speaker, and former Guardian columnist. She writes features and columns on identity politics, women's lifestyle, and travel for a range of outlets. Her work has appeared in publications such as Time Out, Independent, Dazed, Bustle, Travel + Leisure, Marie Claire, Vice, The Times, Go Think Big, and Croydon Guardian. Also a speaker at events, she has been featured on BBC 5Live, Newsnight, Sky News, the Victoria Derbyshire show, Radio 4, and others. She is the author of "Raceless & Black Girls Take World" and a presenter and producer of The Secrets in Us podcast on Audible.



* 10+ years of experience as a journalist, writer, editor, and on-air presenter

* Former weekly columnist for The Guardian's Family section

* Former lifestyle news writer at Bustle

* Completed editorial internships at Marie Claire, The Times, and The Independent

* Won the 'YJA' Young Journalist Of The Year award in 2011

* Received a bachelor's degree in English literature from the University of Warwick