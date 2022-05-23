Georgina Lawton

Georgina Lawton is a freelance journalist, editor, speaker, and former Guardian columnist. She writes features and columns on identity politics, women's lifestyle, and travel for a range of outlets. Her work has appeared in publications such as Time Out, Independent, Dazed, Bustle, Travel + Leisure, Marie Claire, Vice, The Times, Go Think Big, and Croydon Guardian. Also a speaker at events, she has been featured on BBC 5Live, Newsnight, Sky News, the Victoria Derbyshire show, Radio 4, and others. She is the author of "Raceless & Black Girls Take World" and a presenter and producer of The Secrets in Us podcast on Audible.

* 10+ years of experience as a journalist, writer, editor, and on-air presenter
* Former weekly columnist for The Guardian's Family section
* Former lifestyle news writer at Bustle
* Completed editorial internships at Marie Claire, The Times, and The Independent
* Won the 'YJA' Young Journalist Of The Year award in 2011
* Received a bachelor's degree in English literature from the University of Warwick
I Used DNA Testing to Trace My Identity — Here's How to Do the Same
Article
For black people searching for the meaning in our genome, taking a trip based on new-found DNA results can be life-changing — but here's what you need to know first.
Quarantine Tips From People With Some of the Most Isolated Jobs on Earth
Article
This solitary way of living comes easier to some than it does to others.
9 Easy and Affordable South American Trips to Take in 2019
Article
15 Caribbean Destinations That Were Made for a Romantic Getaway
Gallery
For many couples, perusing holiday brochures and scrolling through Instagram photos to find the perfect romantic getaway or honeymoon spot often brings them closer together. And is it any wonder? Instead of sorting seating arrangements for difficult relatives or losing sleep over trivial arguments, you’re envisaging which white, secluded beach would make the best setting for your desktop screensaver and calculating how many lobster dinners you could (reasonably) ask for in a day, with an all-inclusive booking. Related:The most romantic destination in every state in the U.S. Going away with a partner is very much a bonding experience and the planning should be just as stress-free as the actual vacation time. Luckily, just thinking about a possible Caribbean break for two will elicit feelings of elation and bliss, because there’s just so much to choose from. Whether you’re after a romantic nature break on the lush and peaceful island of Grenada, an eclectic mix of urban life and jungle activity on Colombia’s Caribbean coast, or you’re in pursuit of utterly, unfettered elegance in a luxury resort in either Turks and Caicos or the Dominican Republic — a Caribbean getaway is guaranteed to be nothing short of spectacular wherever you go. All that’s left to do then, is make that oh-so-difficult choice.
