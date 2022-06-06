Gary Shteyngart

Gary Shteyngart is a New York Times best-selling author and journalist. Born in Leningrad in 1972, he moved to the United States at age 7. His debut novel, "The Russian Debutante's Handbook," won the Stephen Crane Award for First Fiction and the National Jewish Book Award for Fiction. His second novel, "Absurdistan," was named one of the 10 best books of the year by The New York Times Book Review, as well as a best book of the year by Time, The Washington Post Book World, the San Francisco Chronicle, the Chicago Tribune, and many other publications. His memoir "Little Failure" was a National Book Critics Circle Award finalist, while his novel "Super Sad True Love Story" won a Bollinger Everyman Wodehouse Prize. His work has also appeared in The New Yorker, Esquire, GQ, and Travel + Leisure. He lives in New York City.