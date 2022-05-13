Gabrielle N. Pharms

Gabrielle N. Pharms is a writer and editor who covers entertainment, lifestyle, art, fashion, and food and drink. She started her journalistic career as a reporter for Girlonthestreet.com before becoming a freelance writer and editor for Jay-Z's Life+Times, Runway Magazine, MauvaisLangue.com, and DJ Mag. She is currently the digital managing editor for Edition by Modern Luxury and the lead copywriter and editor-in-chief for Our House, a museum for electronic music culture. Her bylines have appeared in Bourbon Plus, Shondaland, Wine Enthusiast, Whisky Advocate, Uproxx, W, Billboard.com, VinePair, Good Magazine, The Bourbon Review, Teen Vogue, Vice Sports, Elite Daily, and many more.



* 15+ years of experience as a writer and editor

* Speaks Albanian and conversational Spanish

* Received a bachelor's degree in business administration and management from Houston Community College