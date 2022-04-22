Gabby Shacknai

Gabby Shacknai is a New York-based journalist who covers travel, beauty, wellness, food, and lifestyle. She has been lucky enough to travel extensively, meet the changemakers and rulebreakers of various industries, and get an inside look at the trends that define our era, and she aims to share that knowledge with her readers.



* Work published in Forbes, Fortune, Elle, Departures, Air Mail, and Women's Health, among other outlets

* Received a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and a master's degree in English Literature from the University of Edinburgh