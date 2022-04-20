Gabby Beckford

Gabby Beckford is a Gen Z travel expert, content creator, and the solo female travel expert behind Packs Light. She recently became a full-time digital nomad and travel creative. She made her transition only two weeks before the pandemic and despite the whirlwind, she's continued to help young women see the world with her weekly-shared PTO (paid travel opportunities) and application mastery content. She's also written the GoRemote Guide to help other creatives secure remote work and travel intentionally in 2021. She's been featured in publications like The New York Times, Good Morning America, National Geographic, and Forbes, and ultimately lives her mission of seeking risk, seizing opportunity, and seeing the world.



* Co-founder of the Black Travel Alliance, 501 c(3) non-profit for uplifting the voice of Black travel creators

* Won Lonely Planet Best in Storytelling Award 2021

* Won Traverse 12 Month Achievement Award 2022

* TEDx Talk: "Why People Should Practice More Delusional Confidence" in 2019

* Created The Young Travelers Network, a Facebook group of 5000+ Gen Z solo travelers