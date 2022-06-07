Francine Maroukian

Francine Maroukian is a food and lifestyle reporter. Her writing and recipes have appeared in Real Simple, Oprah Daily, Esquire, Garden & Gun, Popular Mechanics, New York Magazine, and many other publications. She is the author of three cookbooks: "Chef's Secrets: Insider Techniques from Today's Culinary Masters," "Town & Country Elegant Entertaining," and "Esquire Eats: How to Feed Your Friends and Lovers."



* Former columnist for Esquire

* Won the James Beard Award for Food Culture and Travel ("The Southerner's Guide to Oysters," Garden & Gun, 2011)

* Won the James Beard Award for Magazine Feature Writing with Recipes ("How Men Eat," Esquire, 2010)