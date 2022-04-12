Fran Golden

Fran Golden is an award-winning travel journalist whose work regularly appears in leading publications and websites. Her specialty is cruise travel and she is a well-known expert on ships, having sailed on more than 150 vessels and visited more than 100 countries. In 2022, she started the year visiting her seventh continent, stepping off a ship in Antarctica. Her work includes looking at cruises from a business angle for Bloomberg Pursuits and Bloomberg Businessweek.

* Won five awards from the Society of American Travel Writers' Lowell Thomas Foundation Awards
* Won awards for writing from the North American Travel Journalists Association
* Author of 20 travel books including "100 Things To Do In Alaska Before You Die"
* Author of cruise books including Frommer's guidebooks and Complete Idiot's and For Dummies guides
These Incredible Cruise Voyages Are the Perfect Way to Celebrate a Return to the Seas
Article
After an extraordinary shutdown, cruise lines are ready to go — and so are millions of passengers. Only question is, which of these innovative itineraries is the best way to celebrate the comeback?
7 Under-the-radar Alaskan National Parks With Wild Scenery and Incredible Adventures
Video
When it comes to national parks, Alaska has extreme bragging rights. Here are some of the best — if lesser-known — places to explore nature in the 49th state.
After a Lost Year, Cruise Lines Are Pulling Out All the Stops for 2021 — Here's What to Expect
Video
Here's everything you need to know about new cruise ships and where to go, from Alaska to the Mediterranean.
How Cruise Lines Are Rethinking Pretty Much Everything
Video
With many ships poised to return, operators are making hundreds of changes to improve the safety of sailing.
Meet the Travelers Who Can’t Wait to Cruise Again (Video)
Video
While ships are docked and the industry is on pause, these cruising super-fans can't wait to get back to sea.
What Will It Take to Get Cruises Sailing Again? (Video)
Video
The global cruise industry is facing its biggest challenge yet, and it could be months before ships are sailing again.
Great All-inclusive Cruises to Book for Your Next Vacation
Article
Expect smooth sailing when you book one of these all-inclusive cruises, with fares that cover drinks, tips, and other niceties.
World's Most Scenic Cruises
Gallery
From coral reefs to calving glaciers, set sail for gorgeous views on the world’s most scenic cruises. No matter how many times he steers the 450-passenger Seabourn Sojourn through Norway's Lofoten Islands, captain Hamish Elliott eagerly anticipates his favorite point—when a fairytale-like landscape comes into view. "The entrance to Trollfjord is hidden until the last moment before the ship arrives, and then all of a sudden you have towering cliffs to either side," Elliott says. "It doesn't take much imagination to believe you can see the fabled Trolls." Scenic views are the most priceless part of the amenity-packed cruise experience. And, as savvy travelers seek more adventure opportunities, cruise lines are responding by charting a course to ever more beautiful—and remote—corners of the map. The world's most scenic cruises include the Kimberley, a gorgeous coastline of rugged red cliffs and white sands in northwestern Australia. In this outback, where the Indian Ocean meets the Timor Sea, remote islands proliferate, and rivers and inlets—accessible only by small ships—lead to isolated gorges, towering rock faces, and waterfalls. With their shallow drafts, these small cruise ships can get close to the sights, and they come equipped with inflatable Zodiacs that allow for intimate coastline exploration. But big ship lines, too, are bringing passengers to ocean-accessible scenic wonders like Alaska's Inside Passage, where the roar of calving glaciers is best experienced from the vantage point of a ship's deck. Even Carnival Cruise Lines, with its strong base in the Caribbean, is positioning a ship year-round in Sydney, beginning in Fall 2012. It's easy to see the reasoning: the South Pacific, South America, and Africa are all hot cruising destinations, according to the Cruise Lines International Association, the industry's top marketing group. Whatever the size of your ship, you don't need to rough it; small doesn't mean no-frills. On the 92-passenger Celebrity Xpedition in the Galapagos, you can start your day spotting blue-footed boobies and end it in a hot tub; on the Clipper Adventurer in Antarctica, you can follow mountaineering with a massage. Beauty may be in the eye of the beholder, but on the world's most scenic cruises, Mother Nature serves up views that will please the most jaded traveler—and may even change the very way you look at the world.
Cruise Your Way to Weight Loss?
Article
Twiggy on the High Seas
Article
Wackiest Cruise Shore Excursions
Gallery
Ketchikan, AK, is a quiet town full of fishermen, forested hills, and the occasional totem pole, but on some afternoons, leather-clad gangs roar through town on their Harleys. Havoc-wreaking Easy Riders? Not exactly. They’re Holland America cruise ship passengers on a group shore excursion, one of the increasing number of unique, adventurous—outrageous, even—options that cruise lines are offering to their customers. “The lines have been ramping up ships with amenities like rock climbing walls and ziplines to draw a younger, more active crowd,” says Carolyn Spencer Brown, editor in chief of Cruisecritic.com. “It makes sense that they’re doing the same for shore excursions.” Furthermore, while a traditional cruiser may be content with motor coach tours, onboard casinos, and multiple trips to the buffet, this new generation of thrill seekers wants “more to ‘do, rather than view,’” says Lee Lennon, Yachts of Seabourn’s director of Destination Services. “And they want to go back and make their friends say, ‘Wow!’” Some of these wow factors involve vehicles—fast ones that spin, swoop, skid, or screech. For instance, go sailing with Crystal Cruises from St. Petersburg, Russia, on its summertime Baltic cruises, and you could end up flying a Soviet MiG. At the Sormovo Air Base, on the outskirts of the historic Nizhny Novgorod, participants undergo a physical exam and flight instruction before strapping on a helmet for a dizzying journey up over the Russian countryside at speeds of up to 1,536 mph—that’s twice the speed of sound. The cost for this two-day extension: a whopping $46,000. Less pricey—but just as adrenaline-fueled—is a cage dive off the coast of South Africa, into waters infested with great white sharks. While not known to be man-eaters (though their reputation says otherwise), the torpedo-shaped creatures—which can grow up to 20 feet in length—swim up menacingly close to the five-man steel cage, close enough for glimpses of their razor-sharp teeth. Crystal Cruises also offers this outing, on its 19-day cruise from Mumbai to Cape Town, for under $500. Cruise lines’ growing list of extreme shore excursions is so wide-ranging that you’re guaranteed to find something that floats your boat.
World's Greatest Romantic Cruises
Gallery
Anyone looking for romance at sea should talk to Irene and Jim Manion, who celebrated their 60th birthdays on a Windstar ship cruising the Greek isles last summer. “You could reserve a table outdoors for a candlelight dinner,” says Irene Manion. “And we watched the sunset while looking out at the Greek islands. It was pretty incredible.” For many, the term “romantic cruise” conjures up cheesy 1970s visions of matchmaking shuffleboard on The Love Boat. But for those who’ve actually sought out romance on the high seas, the reality is a whole lot more alluring. In fact, cruising can create a memorable experience with your loved one. What’s not romantic about admiring the open sea and holding hands while a crew waits on you hand and foot? While romance is never guaranteed, choosing a love-inspiring cruising destination is a good first step. Going to Antarctica to ogle penguins is fine, but cruising, say, around the breathtaking volcanic peaks and crystal blue lagoons of French Polynesia on the Paul Gauguin is, well, sexier. Or go sailing in the Greek isles: whether you’re on small ships (like those of Windstar) or big vessels (like the Celebrity Equinox), it’s easy to see why these islands—with their beautiful sandy beaches, clear seas, and ancient ruins—are a favorite of die-hard romantics. Constant views and a relaxed vacation ambience only serve to enhance the romance. Whether you choose a big ship with such accoutrements as lavish casinos, theaters, and lounges, or go with a more low-key small ship is a personal choice. But to assure amore on any ship you’ll want to book the biggest cabin you can afford—you don’t want to be on top of each other at all times. Ships like the über-luxurious Seabourn Odyssey promise space with all-suite accommodations that include separate sitting areas, walk-in closets, and generous-size bathrooms. Look, too, for a cabin with a balcony, which adds a pleasant open-air retreat for private dining (and canoodling). Further impress your sweetheart on the high seas with a couples’ treatment in the spa (the Canyon Ranch spa on Queen Mary 2 is one of the best). And plan a “date night” shipboard with an intimate dinner for two at a specialty restaurant like the fancy Crown Grill steak house on the Ruby Princess. Fittingly, that’s the same ship christened by reality TV couple Trista and Ryan Sutter (of ABC’s hit television show The Bachelorette) in celebration of their fifth wedding anniversary.
Good News for Solo Cruisers
Article
Silversea Cruises Launches New Ship: Silver Spirit
Article
Cruise Line Gets Clubby/All-Inclusive
Article
World's Largest Cruise Ship Sets Sail
Article
Bike Berlin—And Celebrate the Fall of the Wall (20 Years Today!)
Article
See It Now: Alaska's Wild Salmon Run
Article
10 Best Cruise Lines for "Noncruisers"
Article
Small ships afford flexibility, access to hidden ports, and surprising levels of luxury.
