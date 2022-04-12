Fran Golden

Fran Golden is an award-winning travel journalist whose work regularly appears in leading publications and websites. Her specialty is cruise travel and she is a well-known expert on ships, having sailed on more than 150 vessels and visited more than 100 countries. In 2022, she started the year visiting her seventh continent, stepping off a ship in Antarctica. Her work includes looking at cruises from a business angle for Bloomberg Pursuits and Bloomberg Businessweek.



* Won five awards from the Society of American Travel Writers' Lowell Thomas Foundation Awards

* Won awards for writing from the North American Travel Journalists Association

* Author of 20 travel books including "100 Things To Do In Alaska Before You Die"

* Author of cruise books including Frommer's guidebooks and Complete Idiot's and For Dummies guides