Flora Stubbs

Travel trends may come and go, but bucket-list destinations like the Taj Mahal tend to go the distance. That may explain why our readers chose Oberoi Amarvilas in Agra, a fixture on any high-end Golden Triangle tour, as their favorite Indian resort hotel. The property offers grandstand views of India’s most iconic monument from all 102 rooms and suites. “Absolutely stunning grounds,” remarked one fan. “It was a treat to stare at the Taj all day.” Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city or resort based on their locations and amenities. RelatedThe 2018 World's Best Awards Oberoi Hotels & Resorts are regularly high achievers on T+L’s survey of our readers’ favorite travel experiences around the globe (the company itself is No. 4 on our list of the top 20 hotel brands in the world). For 2018 the brand secured the top two spots among Indian resort hotels, with its Jaipur property, Oberoi Rajvilas, coming in second. “We stayed in a huge, beautifully furnished tent,” said one fan. “The staff was particularly nice.” Taj’s Rambagh Palace, a sprawling heritage building in the heart of the city, placed third. Rajasthan’s capital is in fact having something of a moment, with cultural events like the Jaipur Literature Festival drawing a bigger, more global crowd each year and new attractions like the contemporary sculpture park at Nahargarh Fort enlivening the city with a new creative energy. Taj’s supremely romantic Lake Palace in Udaipur (the No. 1 city in Asia this year) ranked at No. 4, proving that an unbeatable location — in this case, an island in the center of Udaipur’s Lake Pichola — is hard to upstage. A newcomer to the list was Taj Exotica, Goa, which readers voted No. 5 — perhaps a reflection that increasing numbers of international visitors to India are choosing to round out their trip with a beach vacation in this relaxed coastal state.  Read on to see how all the winners scored this year.
The Top 5 Safari Lodges in Africa in 2018
Gallery
When it came to selecting the top safari lodges in Africa, properties in South Africa, Zambia, and Tanzania rose to the top. And who could blame our readers? Home to top wildlife-viewing sites like Kruger National Park, South Luangwa National Park, and the UNESCO-protected Ngorongoro Conservation Area, these countries offer travelers the chance to see lions and leopards on the prowl, thousands of wildebeests on migration, and perhaps even an endangered rhino. Indeed, the Ngorongoro Crater alone is home to 20,000 large mammals, and has one of the largest predator populations in the world. Which is perhaps why our readers' No. 1 choice for the second year in a row was Gibb's Farm, a colonial-era farmhouse located in the wider Ngorongoro area. The 1929 lodge offers two qualities sometimes rare among safari accommodation: a deep sense of history and a highly personal homestay feel. In addition to wildlife trips in the nearby caldera, this highly picturesque property invites guests to take part in the running of the farm, a working coffee estate that provides more than 90 percent of the food served in the lodge's restaurant. Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. In the hotels category — which includes safari lodges — readers rated properties on their rooms and facilities, location, service, food and drink, and overall value. RelatedThe 2018 World's Best Awards At No. 4 on the list this year is andBeyond Ngorongoro Crater Lodge, which moved up from last year's position at No. 9. Respondents were wowed by the property's breathtaking views of the crater, as well as its extravagant design. As one recent guest put it, "This safari camp was just awesome, especially the architecture and the décor. The beautiful views were amazing. I wish I could have stayed here longer, and I hope to return." It was a strong year for andBeyond lodges overall, with their Ngala Safari Lodge, in South Africa's Kruger National Park, placing at No. 5. The iconic Sabi Sabi Private Game Reserve Lodges, near Kruger National Park, came in at No. 2, while the Bushcamp Company's Mfuwe Lodge in Zambia's Luangwa National Park placed at No. 3. Mfuwe has 18 standalone chalets set around two lagoons — a popular hangout for elephants, hippos, giraffes, and crocodiles. Read on to see how these safari lodges scored with T+L readers.
The Best Cities in Africa and the Middle East in 2018
Gallery
The reinvention of Marrakesh as a global style hub continues, thanks to the recent opening of the Museé Yves Saint Laurent, a space dedicated to the French designer, who once made his home in the city. “The museum and garden are outstanding,” wrote in one reader. Still, much of what makes the city so enchanting are the sights and sounds of local life: the bustling souks, the small, artisanal boutiques where you can buy everything from elaborate Berber carpets to rose-scented perfumes. “Love the little shops,” said one reader, while another added: “Incredible shopping.” No wonder then, that the city was voted No. 5 in the entire region. Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Readers rated cities on their sights and landmarks, culture, cuisine, friendliness, shopping, and overall value. RelatedThe 2018 World's Best Awards Israel also performed well on this year’s list, with Jerusalem ranking at No. 3 and Tel Aviv at No. 4. It’s a reflection of the fact that tourism is booming; hotels in both cities report record occupancy rates. In and around Tel Aviv’s historic Jaffa neighborhood, the Setai Tel Aviv, the Jaffa hotel, and the Drisco hotel are breathing new life into the scene. “Tel Aviv has everything a visitor should want and more — open-air markets, clubs, walkable areas with bars, and the beach,” wrote in one respondent. Beirut made an appearance at No. 2 on the list — a vote of confidence for the popular Lebanese capital, which has in recent years suffered from political instability and uncertainty. Still, our readers said they were drawn to the city despite these challenges. “Beirut’s food is unsurpassed,” said one fan, while another added: “The nightlife is the experience of a lifetime.” Read on for the full list of winning cities in the region.
The Top 10 London City Hotels in 2018
Gallery
Those in the know will tell you it takes time for a major hotel renovation to hit its stride. Ever since 2015, when the Lanesborough reopened its doors following an extensive 18-month upgrade, the iconic property has slowly been climbing up the World’s Best list of the Top 10 Hotels in London. This year, it claimed the top spot.   Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city or resort based on their locations and amenities. RelatedThe 2018 World's Best Awards Service is one thing that hasn’t changed at the Lanesborough, now a part of the Oetker Collection. It remains the only hotel in London to offer dedicated, round-the-clock butler service to guests in every room category. As one respondent put it: “This is our favorite hotel in London, with great rooms and great staff. We’ve stayed many times, and it always feels like going home. “ Service was one of the qualities T+L respondents raved about at the Goring, which placed second on this year’s list and holds a Royal Warrant. This evergreen Knightsbridge property — a regular fixture of T+L’s World’s Best Awards — was repeatedly praised for its outstanding team. Said one reader: “The service is the most attentive, yet discreet, of any hotel anywhere in the world. They care about my experience both inside and outside of the hotel. I don't stay at the Goring so that I can be in London; I go to London so that I can stay at the Goring.” Classic London properties fared well in general on this year’s list, with the Stafford placing third, Corinthia Hotel London coming in at No. 6, Hotel 41 ranking No. 5, and Chesterfield Mayfair at No. 10. Of the Terrace Bar at the Chesterfield, which hosts live jazz evenings and has a special gin and tonic tasting menu, one reader said: “The bar is cozy and warm and very British, just as you would expect. Very lovely!” More recent arrivals were represented too, with Ian Schrager’s London Edition — prized among locals for its Instagram-friendly restaurant, Berner’s Tavern — placing fourth. “The common areas of this hotel are gorgeous and fun and lively,” said one fan.   Ready to pick out your new home in London? Scroll down for the full list.
The Top 15 Cities in Europe in 2018
Gallery
Our readers’ love affair with Italian cities continues this year, with Florence taking top honors as the best in Europe yet again. Rome and Siena also ranked highly — a reflection of the fact that Italy, for many, ticks all the boxes for what you want out of a vacation. As one reader put it so brilliantly when describing Rome, “the cradle of civilization lives cheek by jowl with modern life.” Added another, “Called the Eternal City for good reason. It has everything — history, culture, religion, and food.” Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Readers rated cities on their sights and landmarks, culture, cuisine, friendliness, shopping, and overall value. RelatedThe 2018 World's Best Awards After a strong showing in 2017, Portugal continues to be having a major moment. Porto — which placed at No. 9 on last year’s list — jumped up to No. 4 for 2018, while Lisbon moved from No. 10 to 8. Both cities have been boosted by an increase in direct flights from the continental U.S., as well as an upswing in exposure on social media. And many of our readers mentioned how much they loved the local wines — and that their dollar went far there. Spain, too, is enjoying a banner year. Seville (No. 5), Barcelona (6), San Sebastián (10) and Madrid (11) all made appearances on the list — thanks, no doubt, to the country’s overall connectivity, affordability, and thriving culinary scene, which ranges from Michelin-star icons to more humble boquerias. “Oh, how I loved Madrid,” said one fan. “It feels like a city that lives large in every way,” added another. “Walking the streets makes you feel like you are in another era when kings and queens ruled.” Paris is back on the list at No. 12. Then again, it’s hard to imagine the French capital was ever off anyone’s list. Our readers wrote in comments praising the landmarks, the food, and, yes, the people. “We went hearing that Americans were not well liked or treated,” said one respondent. “We found just the opposite — Parisians were friendly and helpful most everywhere.” For more on the No. 1 winner, Florence — and to see how all the others stacked up — read on.
The Top 15 City Hotels in Europe in 2017
Gallery
What does it take for a European city hotel to make a serious impact —to become as much of a destination as the city itself? If the results of this year’s World’s Best Awards are anything to go by, it seems history, a strong sense of place, and a killer location are the qualities that truly set a property apart.  Take Budapest’s Four Seasons Hotel Gresham Palace, which has made regular appearances on the list over the years — and has taken top honors in 2017. Housed in an imposing Art Nouveau mansion on the banks of the Danube River, the 179-room property is arguably Budapest’s most luxurious retreat. One respondent spoke for many when they described the property as “The most beautiful building in town, full of culture and tradition, with a splendid view of the Danube and the Buda hills.” Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as City or Resort based on their locations and amenities. Five London properties placed on the list of Europe’s top urban hotels: 41, Milestone Hotel, Egerton House Hotel, the Goring, and the Corinthia. All share period styling and an innate, one-off charm — the sense that they are entirely of that place. (The fact that each one is within a stone’s throw of London’s major tourist attractions doesn’t hurt, either.) The Paris properties here reflect the same trend. Both Le Bristol, a World’s Best regular that won for the best in the city, and La Réserve—Hôtel & Spa, which came in at No. 11 in Europe, convey a sense of historic, decorous grandeur unique to the French capital, and are located right at its heart. Likewise, the romantic Hotel de Russie, located above Rome’s Spanish Steps (No. 15), and the fairy-tale spires of the Dolder Grand in the hills above Zurich (No. 12) share the winning combination of character and convenience that defined this year’s winners.
The Top Resort Hotels in the U.K. and Ireland in 2017
Gallery
Let’s be honest: when traveling to rural Ireland or the United Kingdom, most of us crave a country-estate experience along the lines of Downton Abbey, ideally featuring a redoubtable butler, hunting dogs, and perhaps a classic car or two.  That perhaps explains the popularity of your favorite resort hotel in the region: Ballyfin, a Regency mansion in the Slieve Bloom Mountains of Ireland. With just 20 rooms set on 614 acres, it seems the success of this Relais & Châteaux property lies in re-creating the experience of staying on a grand estate. As one respondent put it, “A dream hotel where you are transported to another time, one of gentility and refinement.” Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as City or Resort based on their locations and amenities. Ashford Castle, second on the list this year, left visitors with a similar sense of having stepped back in time. This spectacular 800-year-old castle in the verdant countryside of County Mayo, Ireland, is a longtime favorite with World’s Best respondents, who love its historic atmosphere as well as its “exquisite” room décor and “simply impeccable” service. Guests can wander the grounds, take an archery lesson, go horseback riding, or even try falconry. “We felt like royalty,” said one reader. “WOW! The hotel amenities are something to marvel. Breathe in a very rarefied experience — life is good!”  This was a particularly strong year for Ireland, which was home to four out of the top five resort hotels. And two on the list — Ashford Castle and Sheen Falls Lodge — recently had significant renovations, which speaks to our readers’ appreciation for something newly fashionable (albeit still old-world). Read on for the full list of properties.
The Top 10 Resort Hotels in France in 2017
Gallery
Three very different properties topped the list of your favorite resort hotels in France for 2017 — a testament to the diverse tastes of our World's Best Awards respondents. And although the winners ranged from a tiny, bohemian inn to a stately hotel, what they all shared was an exceptional sense of history, of being almost a part of the culture of France itself. Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as City or Resort based on their locations and amenities. Coming in at No. 1 this year was the Trianon Palace Versailles, a Waldorf Astoria Hotel: a grand property a half hour outside of Paris, and just a stone's throw from one of France's most storied landmarks, Versailles. Trianon Palace opened as a luxury hotel in 1910 and the property has welcomed everyone from Marlene Dietrich to Queen Elizabeth II, served as a base for the Allied Forces during World War II, and was the setting for the signing of the Treaty of Versailles. Second on the list came La Colombe d'Or, a rustic, 25-room, family-run hotel on the Côte d'Azur with a long history of attracting eminent artists and creative thinkers, among them Pablo Picasso, Joan Miró, and Marc Chagall. The illustrious Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d'Antibes was your third-favorite resort property in France. This landmark building overlooking the crystal waters of the Côte d'Azur helped put the area on the map during the area's heyday in the 1920s and 30s, and was immortalized in F. Scott Fitzgerald's classic novel Tender Is the Night. The French Riviera enjoyed a strong showing across this year's list of winners, with the Château de la Chèvre d'Or, another historic property overlooking the Côte d'Azur, coming in at No. 4, and the Grand Hôtel du Cap Ferrat, a Four Seasons Hotel, placing at No. 6. Read on to see all 10 winners.
The Top 10 Hotels in London in 2017
Gallery
In a city teeming with luxury hotels — including recent openings from a number of boldfaced brands — what does it take for a London property to truly stand out from the crowd? One could do worse than pose that question to the team at 41, a small, independent hotel that has ranked among your favorites in the British capital for four of the past five years — and this year came in at No 1.   Though its 30 unique guest rooms and suites abound with characterful British charm, and its location just a stone’s throw from Buckingham Palace is hard to beat, respondents in this year’s World’s Best Awards put 41’s success almost entirely down to its staff.  “Every time we visit a new hotel, my husband and I always say, 'It's no Hotel 41',” wrote reader Connie Wilson. “Everywhere else now seems ill-kept and lacking a personal touch. Stay at 41 but prepare to be disappointed by all other hotels,” she warned.  Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as City or Resort based on their locations and amenities.   Historic appeal was another feature common to many of our readers’ top-ranking London hotels, with the opulent Milestone Hotel coming in second, and Egerton House and the Goring, both strong on period styling, taking third and fourth place. “It is such a luxury, with the silk wallpaper, amazing afternoon tea, and personal attention,” said one reader of the Goring, which, like 41, is close to Buckingham Palace. “We will be visiting again!” In Soho, the Ham Yard Hotel, from the London-based Firmdale group, made its World’s Best debut at No. 7. Here, the creative, colorful décor from owner Kit Kemp left an impression with our respondents (“Rooms very well done,” said one), as did the food, service — and bowling alley (“Tons of fun; my family's favorite!” said another). Read on for the full list of hotels.
The Top Resort Hotels in Spain and Portugal in 2017
Gallery
Portugal has been on a serious roll lately — so much so that Travel + Leisure named it Destination of the Year for 2016 — in part thanks to a revitalization of urban centers like Lisbon and Porto. The wine industry in the Douro Valley is also thriving (and bottles are unbelievably reasonable). And then there are the beaches and charming coastal towns: they’re less known to American travelers than those of France and Italy, but that’s part of the appeal. The country’s moment in the sun continues with Convento do Espinheiro, a Luxury Collection Hotel & Spa set in the town of Évora, taking top honors among resort hotels in Spain and Portugal. Évora, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is one of the top attractions of the Alentejo region, which is enjoying a growing popularity for its sweeping, open landscapes, robust food and wine culture, and rich history. Convento do Espinheiro, which is housed in a former convent building with vaulted cloisters and rambling grounds, provided visitors with a winning combination of atmosphere, setting, and luxury. One respondent described it as “one of the most beautiful experiences of my life.” They raved about its “excellent service, dreamy comfort, extraordinary history,” and restaurant, which “will blow your mind.” Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as City or Resort based on their locations and amenities. No. 2 on this year’s list was the Penha Longa Resort, which is located in the historic resort town of Sintra, 30 minutes outside Lisbon. Set in the rolling hills of a 545-acre national park fringed by two spectacular beaches, the property houses a 27-hole golf course, a 19th-century palace, and a Michelin-starred restaurant. The only Spanish property to feature on this year’s list was the Marbella Club Hotel, Golf Resort & Spa. This legendary property, which opened in 1954 and went on to become one of Europe’s most famous celebrity beach haunts in the 1960s and 70s, still attracts a glamorous crowd with its impeccable styling and lush, landscaped gardens.
The Top 10 Safari Outfitters in 2017
Gallery
When it comes to planning an African safari, the stakes can seem pretty high. It’s not a trip one does every day — in fact, this type of vacation may well fall into “trip of a lifetime” territory. Expectations tend to be lofty, as do budgets. There might be multiple generations traveling, or perhaps it’s a honeymoon; either way, the experience needs to be seamless.  Faultless planning and organization were at the top of a long list of things our readers loved about Rothschild Safaris, the World’s Best winner in the Safari Outfitter category in 2017. Respondents also raved about their expert, on-the-ground knowledge of Africa (all of their staffers either live or have lived on the continent) and their dedicated personal service. Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Readers rated safari outfitters on their staff and guides, itineraries and destinations, activities, accommodations, food, and overall value. For respondent Rachel Lindvall, it was Rothschild’s skill in crafting her itinerary that really set the outfitter apart. “Leora Rothschild and her staff worked very hard to personalize our safari, giving input while listening closely to what we were interested in,” she wrote. “We ended up with a trip that worked so well for us. We were constantly amazed how each aspect of it was just exactly what we wanted.” It’s not the first time Rothschild has appeared on our list of top safari outfitters — in fact, it also won top honors in 2014. Micato Safaris, which came in second, is a Hall of Fame honoree, having been on the list every year since World’s Best began in 1996. Deeper Africa and Extraordinary Journeys also placed for the second year in a row. “Their tours are truly once-in-a-lifetime experiences,” said one reader of Deeper Africa. “They’ve taken the time to form relationships in the Kenyan and Tanzanian communities, and it shows. It’s so important to get to know the context of where you’re going — that’s what makes them truly stand out from the pack.”
The Best Resort Hotels in Indonesia in 2016
Gallery
Travelers who go as far afield as Indonesia are looking for an experience that transcends the regular beach vacation. There should be sun, sand, and water, of course, but they’re also seeking a connection to the local culture and a sense of wonder. The winner of our inaugural list of the Best Resort Hotels in Indonesia delivers on all fronts. Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islandscruise lines, spas, airlines, and more. Readers rated hotels on their rooms and facilities, location, service, food and drink, and overall value. Properties were categorized as city or resort based on their locations. For years, Bali has dominated the ranks of the Indonesian properties featured in the World’s Best Awards. So the debut of 2016’s winner, Nihiwatu, located on the little-known island of Sumba, is a sign of the evolution of high-end travel across the wider Indonesian archipelago — not to mention an indication of how intrepid T+L readers are. Nihiwatu’s win points to another wider trend: the emergence of super high-end, low-impact properties that are destinations in their own right. The only proper resort on an island that is twice the size of Bali, Nihiwatu started its life back in 1988, when an American surfer and his German wife earmarked the land for a 10-room surf retreat. Its development was slow and painstaking. The resort finally opened to guests in 2001, and in 2012 was bought by U.S. entrepreneur Chris Burch. Since then, the facilities at Nihiwatu have gone more upmarket (nine villas and 13 rooms were added, as well as a beach restaurant and a tree-house spa). But the principles on which it was built remain the same: strong engagement with the local community, and a featherlight footprint on the ecology of Sumba itself. That’s a win all around. 
The Best Resort Hotels in Africa and the Middle East in 2016
Gallery
Some of the top resorts in Africa and the Middle East are surrounded by vineyards. One is perched on the edge of the ocean. And still another is almost in the middle of nothing — and that is part of its appeal. Beresheet Hotel sits on cliffs in Israel’s Negev desert, looking over the Ramon Crater, an enormous box canyon. Guests can look out into the heights over the desert and to the vast line of the horizon with nothing interrupting the view. And they can do it from the cool comfort of an infinity pool. Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe—to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islandscruise lines, spas, airlines, and more. In the hotels category, readers rated properties on their rooms and facilities, location, service, food and drink, and overall value. Hotels were categorized as city or resort properties based on their locations. The five winners in the Middle East and Africa include Beresheet in Israel, the Four Seasons Resort in the Seychelles, known for its sumptuous tree-house villas, and three South African properties, all in wine country close to Cape Town. Convenience may be one reason the resorts ranked so highly, but there are plenty of others. La Residence in Franschhoek, nearby Le Quartier Français, and Delaire Graff Lodges & Spa in Stellenbosch offer mountain views and easy access to vineyards, as well as plush accommodations and polished service. “The setting is magnificent, the rooms luxurious, the artwork stunning, the restaurant delightful, and the staff gracious and attentive without being overbearing,” one T+L reader wrote of Delaire Graff. It sounds like more than enough to make the flight worthwhile.
The Best Cities in Africa and the Middle East in 2016
Gallery
One is known for its endless souks, one for its wild beaches. Another has a reputation for spawning start-ups—as well as for a nightlife scene that is practically unrivaled. They’re all among the most loved urban centers in the dynamic, dramatic region of Africa and the Middle East. Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe—to share their opinions on the top cities, islandscruise lines, spas, airlines, and more. Readers rated cities on their sights/landmarks, culture, food, friendliness, shopping, and overall value. Beirut, which came in second, makes its first appearance since 2007. Though it often makes the news for political upheaval, T+L readers praised its fun, food, and history. “A strikingly beautiful city, and full of surprises,” raved one survey respondent. Israel had two cities on the list: startup-friendly Tel Aviv as well as religious capital Jerusalem. “Jerusalem was a highlight of my traveling life,” said one eloquent reader. “There is nothing like it to move your soul.” Marrakesh, with its remarkable medina, riads, and hammams, was ranked in fifth place.  But the all-around winner was much farther south. Cape Town took the crown, in part thanks to the sheer variety of experiences on offer in and around the city, from cultural attractions to wineland tours, and from world-class wildlife excursions to fine-dining venues. And while it didn’t hurt that all this has lately come at bargain prices due to the strength of the rand against the dollar, it is surely worth the trip at any price.  
The Best Islands in Africa and the Middle East in 2016
Gallery
When you think islands, you may not first think of Africa. And yet the continent has a wealth of spectacular island experiences that easily compete with the best the Caribbean or Southeast Asia has to offer, including idyllic resorts and tropical climates. Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe—to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islandscruise lines, spas, airlines, and more. Readers rated islands on their natural attractions and beaches, activities and sights, food, friendliness, and overall value. Unsurprisingly, the feature that readers most responded to was the beaches. And when it comes to sandy stretches, it is tough to top the Seychelles. Many visitors head to the islands to cap off an active safari vacation—understandably so, given the archipelago’s powder-soft sand and glass-like water. “These are the most beautiful islands I've had the pleasure of visiting,” one survey respondent, Rhonda Johnson, wrote. “The people are friendly and the natural beauty is amazing.” In second place came the lush, French-influenced Mauritius, followed by Zanzibar. With its trading history, it is sometimes referred to as one of the Spice Islands. Scuba diving and other aquatic pursuits were also a priority for visitors, who found jaw-dropping marine life and world-class watersports infrastructure in all three destinations. Convenience and proximity to other regional destinations were also key factors, with the Seychelles’ main island of Mahé now connected to Dubai by twice-daily Emirates flights, as well as regular regional connections to the African mainland. Read on for the full list.
