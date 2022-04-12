Flora Stubbs

Flora Stubbs has been a journalist for over 20 years, and a travel editor for over a decade. She started out working on newspapers in London, then spent five years living in Asia: two in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, where she worked as a newspaper reporter, and three in Mumbai, where she worked on the launch of Conde Nast Traveller India. She grew up in Devon, England, but now lives in Brooklyn with her husband and their two children.