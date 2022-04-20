Faris Mustafa

Faris Mustafa began his career at Condé Nast Traveller in London before taking up staff roles with The Daily Telegraph and British Airways' High Life magazine. At High Life, Faris authored an eclectic of award-nominated features, including stories on women's boxing in Mexico City, contemporary music in Malaysia, underground opera in New York, and the forgotten juke joints of the American Deep South. Since turning freelance and eventually relocating to Singapore, Faris has since added the likes of Afar, Bon Appétit, Wallpaper, and the Financial Times to his client list.



* 10+ years of experience as a writer, photographer, and photo editor at travel magazines

* Traveled on assignment throughout Asia, North America, and Europe