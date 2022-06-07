Eviana Hartman

Eviana Hartman is a writer and design entrepreneur based in New York City. She is a contributing editor at Vogue.com and the co-founder of Tetra, an e-commerce site for design-forward smoking accessories made in collaboration with artists and makers. Eviana's first job was as an editorial assistant at Vogue in 2000. She stayed with the magazine for three years, becoming a fashion writer, before joining Teen Vogue and Nylon as an editor, where she often traveled for work to cover fashion, music, interiors, and culture. A trip to India inspired her to start writing a sustainability column for The Washington Post and helm her own organic cotton clothing line, Bodika, from 2008 to 2012. She later went back to writing and editing for T: The New York Times Style Magazine. She's now with Vogue.com and splits her time between the East and West coasts.